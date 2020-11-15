The Athens High School fishing team captured first place on Saturday in the Texas High School Bass Association Central Division tournament at Lake Fork.
Caleb Bomer and Reed Allen boated 8.85 pounds of fish to win first. They each won a $1,000 scholarship and a Lew's Reel.
Their boat captain is Miles Brown, who also is an Athens High School teacher.
Central Division members include: Athens, Caddo Mills, Canton, Cayuga, Nevada Community, Corsicana, Crandall, Cross Roads, Dawson, Ennis, Eustace, Foreel Fishing, Forney, North Forney, Kaufman, Lakeview Centennial, Mabank, Malakoff, Mildred, Poetry, Quinlan Ford, Rockwall-Heath, Rockwall, Rowlett, Royse City, Scurry-Rosser and Wylie East.