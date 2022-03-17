Former Athens High School standout Makiyah McCollister helped her hometown school advance in the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Tournament.
McCollister hit five 3-pointers to score a team-high 15 points to lead No. 11 seed Trinity Valley to a 66-45 win over No. 22 Walters State Thursday at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center.
McCollister was 5 of 8 from downtown, and the Lady Cardinals were 7 of 16 from 3-pointe range as a team. McCollister also had four rebounds.
McCollister’s first triple came five seconds into the contest.
“It does get us going,” McCollister said of hitting that first shot. “Of course, first shot of the game goes in, it does give you momentum.”
Trinity Valley led 15-9 after the first quarter.
Alexis Brown and McCollister knocked down consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter to spark a 10-0 run. TVCC led 34-22 at halftime.
Neither team was able to get any offense going in the third quarter as Trinity Valley led 42-32 heading into the fourth quarter. An 11-2 run that pushed the score to 56-36 with 6:20 to play, highlighted by two McCollister threes, put the game away for good.
“At halftime we talked about not taking our foot off the gas, but I think we did a little offensively,” Trinity Valley head coach Precious Ivy said. “Defensively we were still tuned in, and it seemed like there was a lid on the basket, but we continued to do what we did and by the time we got to the fourth quarter things started falling our way again.”
Kaila Kelley had 12 points and 17 rebounds for Trinity Valley (26-6). Jasmine Worth also had 12 points.
Kiera Hill led Walters State (19-7) with 15 points and nine rebounds.
With the win, Trinity Valley advances to the second round to face No. 6 College of Southern Idaho at 8 p.m. Friday. It will be the 100th game in program history at the national tournament for Trinity Valley.