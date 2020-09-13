FAIRFIELD — The Athens Hornets moved to 3-0 on the season with a 48-0 victory over Fairfield on Friday in a non-district football game at Eagle Stadium.
The Hornets defense held the Eagles to 144 (105 rushing, 39 passing) total yards, while Athens powered its way to 342 yards (237 rushing, 105 passing).
Nathan Sims paced the Hornets' ground attack with 164 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Jecorey Roberts added 43 yards and a TD on five carries.
In the passing department, Tivon Arroyo hit on 7 of 16 passing attempts for 105 yards and three TD tosses.
D'andre Thompson had three catches for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Jarred Duff had three receptions for 41 yards. Caleb Bennett caught a 19-yard TD pass.
Cedric Lowe returned a punt for a touchdown for his Hornets.
Connor Clay led the Hornets with nine tackles with Reed Allen and Landon Palmer adding eight apiece. Caleb Clemmons clipped in seven stops. Allen also had a sack.
Bennett caused a fumble and recovery a fumble, while Drew Horn also recovered a loose ball.
Athens is scheduled to host Wills Point at Bruce Field on Sept. 18, while Fairfield (0-2) is scheduled to play at Robinson the same night.