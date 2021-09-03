ATHENS — The Athens Hornets picked up a 40-7 victory over the Waxahachie Life Mustangs Friday at Bruce Field.
Athens (2-0) had a three-yard TD run by Ty Arroyo, a 3-yard run by JeCorey Roberts, a one-yard run by Roberts, a 31-yard pass from Arroyo to Jorien Ray, a 16-yard run by Jamauri Manning and a 25-yard reception from Arroyo to Jermarius Moore.
The Mustangs only TD came in the first half on a 10-yard pass from Colby Grmela to Dreylon DeQuire.
Athens returns to action Friday for Homecoming again