UT Tyler coaches not only recruit in Texas and America, but also around the world.
In fact, two of the top Patriots are from outside the USA as soccer’s Thierry Assamoi and baseball’s Riley Jepson were named UT Tyler’s 2020-21 Co-Male Athletes of the Year.
Both Assamoi (junior, Sheffield, United Kingdom) and Jepson (Kamloops, British Columbia) served as captains of their respective teams and earned the prestigious honor from voting by the UT Tyler head coaches.
Assamoi played almost every minute in the Patriots’ shortened spring season. He served as consistently one of the Patriots best defensive options all season, and was a key cog to a Patriot back line of defense that forced three straight 1-0 shutouts to finish off the regular season and qualify for the program’s first ever appearance in the 2021 Lone Star Conference Postseason Tournament.
His biggest moment of the season came as the most important assist of the year for the Patriots on a cross in the 100th minute of the final regular season contest for the Patriots against DBU. That cross gave Sergio Sola a near-perfect opportunity to score the golden goal and effectively clinch the final spot in the LSC Postseason Tournament for the Patriots with a 1-0 win back on April 6.
Assamoi was named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week following that heroic effort to cap off the third straight 1-0 win for UT Tyler to clinch a postseason berth.
The British standout was named All-LSC first team and earned the all-tournament team. He finished the 2021 spring season with two points on the game-winning assist against DBU and a total of 13 shots for the year.
Jepson led the Patriots in hitting with an average of .353. He was second-team All-LSC. He led the Patriots to a record of 25-15 in the program’s potential final year of the Division II transition period, and was consistently recognized as one of the top offensive weapons in the LSC.
He led the club in a variety of offensive categories, including RBIs (40), runs (43), doubles (9) and hits (55). Jepson had 15 multi-hit games in his 40 starts in 2021, and finished 12th in the Lone Star Conference in RBIs.
Jepson concluded a stellar two-year career for UT Tyler after transferring in from the University of Fraser Valley, leading the Patriots in batting average in both 2020 and 2021.