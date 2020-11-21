Tyler sophomore Ashad Walker's mid-range jump shot swished the net as time expired and the Lions scored a 69-67 victory over Rockwall-Heath on Friday at the THS JV Gym.
The Lions (2-1) trailed 37-28 at halftime before rallying to tie the game at 55-55 entering the final period.
Walker led Tyler with 22 points, including 18 in the second half.
Others scoring for the Lions were Malik Ray (13), Darrell Warren (10), Kyron Key (10), Jerome Jones (9), Christopher Clark (5) and Shakavon Brooks (2).
The Hawks (1-2) were led by 6-6 senior Chandler Dickinson with 27 points. Also in double figures scoring for R-H was Kevin Beard (11).
The Lions are scheduled to return to play on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Red Oak. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. The Hawks are slate to Plano West at 3 p.m. Monday.