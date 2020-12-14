Mount Vernon ISD announced on Monday that head football coach and athletic director Art Briles has resigned from his position.
The news was first reported by David Smoak of Baylor’s SicEm365 Radio.
Briles was the head football coach at Baylor from 2008-15. Briles has also been an assistant coach at Sundown and Sweetwater and the head coach at Hamlin, Georgetown and Stephenville.
From 2000-02, Briles was the running backs coach at Texas Tech before becoming the head coach at the University of Houston.
Briles has spent the past two seasons at Mount Vernon, leading the Tigers to a record of 20-6, including a 12-3 mark this year that ended in a trip to the state semifinals.
Mount Vernon lost to Jim Ned 24-17 on Friday with a trip to state on the line.
In Briles’ statement to Mount Vernon superintendent Jason McCullough, he said, “After coaching 42 games of football from Florence, Italy, to Mount Vernon, Texas, in the last 22 months, I respectfully resign as the head football coach and athletic director of the Mount Vernon Tigers. Jan and I will be forever indebted to the great folks of Mount Vernon for welcoming us into their community with trust and open arms. Also, much love to the students, teachers and administrators, but most importantly to the players, trainers and coaches that dedicated their souls and spirit to achieve a vision of Tiger grit. I also want to express a special thanks to Dr. McCullough and the Mount Vernon ISD school board for their belief and trust.”
“On behalf of the MVISD board of trustees and all of Mount Vernon, I want to thank Coach Briles for his two years here in Mount Vernon. He and his staff have invested themselves into our community, our school and more importantly into the lives of our students. This football season was an awesome experience and one that all of Mount Vernon will always remember. He is an amazing coach and the program he has built in Mount Vernon puts us in a position to continue to be successful moving forward. We wish him the very best in whatever the future holds for he and Jan.”
Briles’ name will likely be a popular one as the college football coaching carousel heats up.