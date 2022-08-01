A pair of East Texans expected to lead their teams on the defensive side of the ball in 2022 earned some national attention on Monday when they were named to the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award preseason watch list.
West Rusk High School graduate Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and Arp graduate DeMarvion Overshown (Texas) were named to the list for an award given annually to the college defensive player of the year.
Wilson, heading into his senior season with the Red Raiders, led the team in tackles for loss and sacks in 2021. He finished with 38 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.
He also earned Defensive MVP honors in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and was recognized by the Associated Press All-Bowl Team for his performances in Tech's 34-7 against Mississippi State. In that game, he recorded four tackles, two sacks and three passes defended.
Overshown, who has already been named to the Butkus Award and Nagurski Award preseason watch lists as well as being named to the preseason All-Big 12 Team, is a fifth-year super senior for the Longhorns.
He played in and started 10 games a year ago for Texas, finishing with 74 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and one blocked kick.
He recorded at least eight tackles in five games, including a career-high 13 against Louisiana.
Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Nov. 1, and the three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 8.
The formal presentation of the award will be made at the 86th Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala in Atlantic City, New Jersey on March 10, 2023.
The Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995, and is named in honor of Chuck "Concrete Charlie" Bednarik, an All-American player at the University of Pennsylvania and an All-Pro linebacker and center for the Philadelphia Eagles.