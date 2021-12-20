ARP — It was a doubleheader sweep for the Arp High School basketball teams on Monday afternoon at John Mills Parker Gymnasium.
The Lady Tigers opened the day by holding on for a 30-27 win over West Rusk. The Tigers then followed with a 48-44 victory over Carlisle.
Arp jumped out to a 15-3 lead to end the first quarter.
Down 22-8, Carlisle ended the second quarter on a 7-0 run to cut the score to 22-15 at halftime as freshman Erik Garza knocked down a long 3-pointer as time expired.
With Arp leading 34-22, Carlisle ended the third quarter on a 10-0 run in the final 1:55 to cut the score to 34-32. The Indians’ run continued in the fourth quarter as Cullen Thomas hit a free throw, Fernando Espinoza turned a steal into a layup and Garza made a free throw to give Carlisle a 36-34 lead.
Kadaylon Williams then came up with a steal and went the other way and made a layup through contact and followed with the free throw to put the Tigers back in front 37-36. Carlisle got three throws from Garza and a floater by David Deleon to go up 41-37 with 4:31 to play.
After a basket by Arp’s A.J. Arrington, Aaron Gallegos connected ona three for Carlisle to put the score at 44-39 with 3:32 to play. That was the final time the Indians scored in the contest.
Arp took the lead for good on two free throws by Blake Florence with 1:41 to play. Carlisle had multiple shots to tie in the final minute, including a 3-point attempt from Garza with eight seconds to play.
Williams led Arp with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Tristen Robbins had 10 points and six rebounds. Florence scored 8 points. Arrington had 7 points and 12 rebounds. Robert Draper had 5 points and eight rebounds, and Michael Brager added 3 points.
Deleon led Carlisle with 14 points, and he had five steals. Garza scored 11 points. Gallegos had 10 points and five steals. Espinoza had 8 points and nine steals. Thomas scored 1 point, and Clayton Hart grabbed 12 rebounds.
This was the second meeting between Arp and Carlisle since Thursday, and Arp took a 49-44 win in that contest.
Arp (7-1) will compete in the Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College beginning Dec. 27. Carlisle is scheduled to host Carthage on Tuesday.
In the opening game of the day, Arp’s Lady Tigers picked up their first district win over West Rusk.
Arp led 6-0 early and led 10-3 after the first quarter.
West Rusk opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 12-10 lead before Arp ended the half with a 5-0 stretch to lead 15-12 at halftime.
With the score tied at 19 late in the third quarter, Kyia Horton had a steal and layup with five seconds on the clock to give Arp a 21-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Arp got free throws from Cyla Nelson-Rose and Kyleigh Pawlik to push the lead to 24-19 early in the fourth quarter.
West Rusk eventually tied the game with a free throw by Keke Murphy with 2:18 left in the contest.
On an out of bounds play under the basket, Trinidy Dixon passed the ball to Nelson-Rose for a basket and foul. Nelson-Rose made the free throw to five Arp a 28-25 lead with 1:143 to play. Piper Morton answered with a runner off the glass with 1:31 left.
Both teams had turnovers and missed free throws in the final minute before Arp sealed the win with a layup by Pawlik in the final seconds.
Nelson-Rose had 7 points and five rebounds for Arp. Abigail Nichols had 6 points, six rebounds and five steals. Other scorers for the Lady Tigers were Horton (5), Pawlik (5), Madelyn Birdsong (4), Lexi Ferguson (2) and Sydne Garrett (1).
Morton led West Rusk with 9 points. Raven Pryor had 8 points. Murphy had 5 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. Jamie Casey scored 4 points, and Faith Cochran added 1 point.
Arp (5-14, 1-1) will play at Harleton on Dec. 31. West Rusk (9-8, 1-1) will host Elysian Fields on Dec. 31.