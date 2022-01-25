Robert Draper poured in 19 points as head coach Joe Crawford collected career win No. 400 in Arp’s 51-43 victory over Harleton on Tuesday night.
Crawford is in his 42nd year coaching, 30th as a head coach. Crawford has taken his teams to the playoffs 17 times.
This is Crawford’s second stint at Arp.
“I just think the number of kids, I wish I knew the number of kids that had been in those programs and have practiced every day and played those games,” Crawford said. “And this is my 10th year at Arp. My six year coming back. And we'd been in the playoffs every year. And that says a lot for those kids, not me, but that I can guide them and they can follow.
"It's about character. And that shows the character that these kids have, that it ain't all about them. And hopefully that's one of the things that I've tried to teach them. That it's about all of us."
After eight years as an assistant at Henderson from 1980-88 and two seasons as a head coach at Buffalo — going 31-25 — from 1988-90, Crawford led Arp to a record of 83-33 from 1990-94 with four playoff trips and one regional semifinal appearance.
Crawford was the head coach at Gilmer from 1994-2002, going 94-116. He returned to Henderson as the head coach from 2002-06 with a record of 29-86. He then coached at Dallas Christian from 2006-10 with a record of 49-61.
Crawford led Grace Community to a record of 36-20 from 2010-12. He then spent 2012-16 as an assistant coach at Tyler Legacy before returning to Arp in 2016. The Tigers are 78-55 since then and have advanced to the playoffs ever year with a regional quarterfinal appearance.
"I'm blessed to be here,” Crawford said. “There's no other place I'd rather be than in art, Texas. Right now. I don't care what our record is or what. This is the best place in America right now."
Crawford is a 1975 graduate of Henderson High School, a 1977 graduate of Kilgore College and a 1977 graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University.
Kadaylon Williams had 12 points for the Tigers. Other scorers for Arp were Tristen Robbins (7), Blake Florence (6), AJ Arrington (6) and Nikos Fuentes (2).
Taber Childs led Harleton with 12 points.
Arp (11-8, 3-5) will play at Elysian Fields on Friday.