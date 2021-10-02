TROUP — Arp scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to break open a tight game en route to a 29-7 win over Troup in the 77th renewal of the Seven-Mile Rivalry on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Arp improves to 4-2 overall and tops District 9-3A Division II with a 2-0 record. Harmony and West Rusk are both 1-0 in league play. Troup falls to 4-2 and 0-2. Arp snapped a three-game skid against Troup and lead the series 40-36-1.
Troup took the early lead when sophomore QB Grayson Hearon hit sophomore Trey Davis for a 35-yard TD pass. Dustin Austin added the PAT and Troup led 7-0 with 8:11 on the clock.
Arp came right back as Frank Smith scored on a 31-yard run. Michael Brager ran in for the two-point conversion to give Arp an 8-7 lead with 3:36 showing in the first quarter.
That's the way the score stayed until the third period.
With 5:54 on the clock, Smith ran in from a yard and Hunter Nash kicked the PAT. Arp led Troup 15-7.
Brager added a four-yard TD dash and Nash's kick upped Arp's lead to 22-7 with 1:17 showing in the third.
In the fourth quarter, sophomore quarterback Smith connected with Wyatt Ladd for a 25-yard TD toss. Nash's kick brought the score to Arp 29, Troup 7.
Brager led the Arp rushing attack with 166 yards and a TD on 22 carries. KaDaylon Williams contributed 109 yards rushing on 16 attempts with Smith hitting on 4 of 6 passing attempts for 64 yards and a TD.
David Barocio had a fumble recovery for Arp.
For Troup, Hearon hit on 8 of 20 passing attempts with a TD. Davis had two catches for 38 yards and a TD.
Trevor Padia and Jovany Zavala had interceptions for Troup with John Barton recovering a fumble.
Arp returns to play on Friday, Oct. 8, hosting West Rusk (5-0, 1-0) at Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Troup is scheduled to visit Winona (2-4, 1-1) the same night with a 7:30 p.m. scheduled kick.