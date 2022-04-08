Arp athletic director and head football coach Dale Irwin will retire effective June 30, the school district announced on Friday.
“My family and I are extremely grateful to be blessed to be allowed to be a part of the Arp community for 22 years,” Irwin said. “We would not change a single solitary thing over those years. We appreciate everyone that took our family, especially our son Brett, into their open arms and made us feel very welcome.”
Irwin was the longest tenured and winningest coach in Arp football history and was the longest tenured head coach in East Texas.
In 19 seasons as the Arp head coach, Irwin led the Tigers to a record of 141-79 with 14 trips to the playoffs and three district championships (2008, 2009, 2012). There was a five-year span where the Tigers advanced at least three rounds deep in the playoffs in each season. The Tigers went to the state quarterfinals in 2007 and the state semifinals in 2016.
Irwin got to Arp in 2000 and spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator. Irwin also coached at Colmesneil, Garrison and Alto.
Irwin finished his career with an overall record of 146-84. The Tigers went 7-4 this past season and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.