ARLINGTON — The All Saints Trojans scored three second-half touchdowns, but couldn’t quite catch up to Arlington Grace Prep, falling 46-21 on Saturday in a TAPPS District 2 Division III football game.
Mill Walters scored two TDs on receptions of 50 yards — one thrown by Will Morgan and another on a toss from Carter Huffman.
Also, Cayden Mitcham found the end zone on a 10-yard run.
The Trojans (1-3, 0-2) are scheduled to visit Dallas First Baptist on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
The Cougars (5-0, 3-0) have a bye next week before visiting Dallas Shelton on Oct. 15.