LONGVIEW — The 12th annual Longview Girls Softball Association Ark-La-Tex High School Warm Up Tournament is set for Saturday and Sunday at Longview's Lear Park.
The event will feature 20 teams from Texas and Arkansas, with 11 teams playing in the large school division and nine in the small school division.
Action begins at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, with bracket play set for 2:15 p.m. on Saturday and concluding at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday.
Teams in the large school division include Longview, Kilgore, Hallsville, De Queen, Arkansas, Prairiland, Marshall, Henderson, Grandview, Lovelady, Flower Mound and Texas High.
Making up the small school division are Pine Tree 2, Kilgore 2, Shelbyville Hallsville 2, Lancaster, Overton, Mount Vernon, Spring Hill and Alto.
Saturday's pool play schedule includes:
FIELD 1: Hallsville vs. Kilgore (9:20 a.m.); Hallsville vs. De Queen (10:30 a.m.); Lovelady vs. Flower Mound (11:40 a.m.); Lovelady vs. Grandfield (12:50 p.m.)
FIELD 3: Henderson vs. Longview (9:20 a.m.); Texas High vs. Grandview (11:40 a.m.); Flower Mound vs. Texas High (12:50 p.m.)
FIELD 4: Prairiland vs. Marshall (9:20 a.m.); Marshall vs. Henderson (10:30 a.m.); De Queen vs. Prairiland (11:40 a.m.); Longview vs. Kilgore (12:50 p.m.)
FIELD 5: Hallsville 2 vs. Shelbyville (9:20 a.m.); Kilgore 2 vs. Shelbyville (10:30 a.m.); Pine Tree 2 vs. Kilgore 2 (11:40 a.m.); Hallsville 2 vs. Lancaster (12:50 p.m.)
FIELD 6: Pine Tree 2 vs. Overton (9:20 a.m.); Mount Vernon vs. Overton (10:30 a.m.); Mount Vernon vs. Spring Hill (11:40 a.m.); Spring Hill vs. Alto (12:50 p.m.)
FIELD 7: Lancaster vs. Alto (10:30 a.m.).