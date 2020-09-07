Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 2, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Prev rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (0-0) 1
2. Duncanville (0-0) 2
3. Katy (0-0) 3
4. Austin Westlake (0-0) 4
5. Denton Guyer (0-0) 5
6. Allen (0-0) 6
7. Southlake Carroll (0-0) 7
8. Alvin Shadow Creek (0-0) 8
9. Lake Travis (0-0) 9
10. Humble Atascocita (0-0) 10
11. Arlington Martin (0-0) 11
12. DeSoto (0-0) 12
13. Spring Westfield (0-0) 13
14. Converse Judson (0-0) 14
15. Cypress-Fairbanks (0-0) 15
16. Cedar Hill (0-0) 16
17. Rockwall (0-0) 17
18. Cibolo Steele (0-0) 18
19. Katy Tompkins (0-0) 19
20. Midland Lee (0-0) 20
21. San Antonio Brandeis (0-0) 21
22. Prosper (0-0) 22
23. Euless Trinity (0-0) 23
24. Arlington (0-0) 24
25. Cypress Bridgeland (0-0) 25
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Prev rank
1. Denton Ryan (0-0) 1
2. Frisco Lone Star (0-0) 2
3. Longview (0-0) 3
4. Highland Park (0-0) 4
5. Lancaster (0-0) 5
6. Manvel (0-0) 6
7. Richmond Foster (0-0) 7
8. Cedar Park (0-0) 8
9. Red Oak (0-0) 9
10. Amarillo Tascosa (0-0) 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II (preseason)
Rank School (Record) Prev rank
1. Ennis (0-0) 1
2. Aledo (0-0) 2
3. Lubbock Cooper (0-0) 3
4. Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) 4
5. College Station A&M Consolidated (0-0) 5
6. Wichita Falls Rider (0-0) 6
7. Mansfield Timberview (0-0) 7
8. Frisco (0-0) 8
9. Mount Belvieu Barbers Hill (0-0) 9
10. Crosby (0-0) 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1. Argyle (1-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 52-41, 2
2. Waco La Vega (2-0) W: Waco Connally, 13-10, 1
3. Lampasas (2-0) W: Stephenville, 41-0, 3
4. Dumas (2-0) W: Lubbock Estacado, 38-13, 4
5. Corpus Christi Miller (1-0), Idle, 5
6. El Campo (1-0), Idle, 6
7. Corpus Christi Calallen (1-1) W: Jourdanton, 56-35, 7
8. Port Lavaca Calhoun (1-1) W: Stafford, 40-14, 8
9. Midlothian Heritage (2-0) W: Lindale, 28-21, 9
10. Boerne (2-0) W: Splendora, 37-9, NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1. Carthage (1-0), Idle, 1
2 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1) L: Argyle, 52-41, 2
3. West Orange-Stark (0-0), Idle, 3
4. Wimberley (2-0) W: Cuero, 33-14, 4
5. Gilmer (2-0) W: Henderson, 22-20, 5
6. Jasper (1-0) W: Silsbee, 20-14, NR
7. Waco Connally (1-1) L: Waco La Vega, 13-10, 7
8. Iowa Park (1-0) W: Canadian, 28-21, NR
9. Bellville (2-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 54-41, NR
10. China Spring (2-0) W: Lorena, 42-13, NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1. Brock (2-0) W: Nevada Community, 67-7, 1
2. Grandview (2-0) W: Salado, 21-7, 2
3. Pottsboro (2-0) W: Gunter, 34-21, 3
4. Wall (2-0) W: Cisco, 35-14, 4
5. Malakoff (1-1) W: Van, 43-13, 5
6. Rockdale (2-0) W: Taylor, 55-21, 6
7. Gladewater (1-1) W: Longview Spring Hill, 66-21, 7
8. Hallettsville (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 44-0, 10
9. Shallowater (2-0) W: Seminole, 34-14, NR
10. Yoakum (2-0) W: Smithville, 21-7, NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1. Canadian (1-1) L: Iowa Park, 28-21, 2
2. Gunter (1-1) L: Pottsboro, 34-21, 1
3. Omaha Pewitt (1-0) W: Atlanta, 40-21 4
4. Newton (0-0), Idle, 5
5. East Bernard (2-0) W: Hitchcock, 29-12, 6
6. Daingerfield (1-1) L: Tatum, 17-8, 3
7. Lexington (2-0) W: Thrall, 35-6, 8
8. Poth (2-0) W: Falls City, 58-0, NR
9. Franklin (0-1), Idle, 9
10. Abernathy (1-1) W: Slaton, 21-13, 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1. Shiner (2-0) W: Blanco, 69-20, 1
2. Refugio (2-0) W: George West, 41-12, 2
3. Post (2-0) W: Forsan, 39-7, 3
4. Cisco (1-1) L: Wall, 35-14, 4
5. San Augustine (0-0), Idle, 5
6. San Saba (2-0) W: Rogers, 24-21, 7
7. Groveton (2-0) W: Trinity, 21-20, 8
8. Lindsay (2-0) W: Muenster, 34-14, NR
9. Flatonia (2-0) W: Stockdale, 25-6, NR
10. Thorndale (2-0) W: Snook, 6-0, 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1. Mart (2-0) W: McGregor, 43-33, 1
2. Hamlin (2-0) W: Hawley, 35-6, 2
3. Wellington (1-0) W: New Deal, 22-14, 3
4. Windthorst (2-0) W: De Leon, 55-7, 4
5. Wink (2-0) W: Ozona, 35-19, 5
6. Albany (2-0) W: Dublin, 64-27, 6
7. Stratford (1-1) W: Stinnett West Texas, 38-16, NR
8. Clarendon (2-0) W: Ralls, 18-14, NR
9. Cross Plains (2-0) W: Goldthwaite, 28-14, NR
10. Bremond (1-1) W: Axtell, 58-20, NR
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1. Rankin (2-0) W: White Deer, 73-34, 1
2. Jonesboro (2-0) W: Perrin-Whitt, 65-20, 2
3. Sterling City (2-0) W: May, 44-40, 4
4. Westbrook (2-0) W: Gail Borden County, 44-30, NR
5. Union Hill (1-0), Idle, 5
6. Gail Borden County (1-1) L: Westbrook, 44-30, 3
7. May (1-1) L: Sterling City, 44-40, 7
8. White Deer (1-1) L: Rankin, 73-34, 6
9. Leakey (2-0) W: Eden, 64-14, 8
10. Happy (2-0) W: Nazareth, 58-44, 9
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1. Balmorhea (1-1) W: Fort Davis, 62-14, 1
2. Richland Springs (1-0) W: Austin Royals, 55-8, 3
3. Calvert (1-1) W: Waco Parkview, 46-0, 2
4. Jayton (2-0) W: Aspermont, 54-6, 4
5. Strawn (1-1) W: Brookesmith, 64-37, 5
6. Matador Motley County (1-1) W: Knox City, 68-67, 8
7. Blackwell (1-1) W: Meadow, 62-14, 6
8. Klondike (2-0) W: Midland Texas Leadership, 52-0, 7
9. Groom (1-1) W: Paducah, 62-16, NR
10. Grandfalls-Royalty (2-0) W: Odessa Permian Basin Athletics CO-OP, 54-6, 9
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0), Idle, 1
2. Plano John Paul II (0-0), Idle, 2
3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (2-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 40-28, NR
4. Fort Worth Nolan (0-0), Idle, 3
5. Austin Regents (0-0), Idle, 4
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 6-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 2 Prev rank
1. Fredericksburg Heritage (0-0), Idle, 1
2. New Braunfels Christian (0-0), Idle, 2
3. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (1-0), Idle, 3
4. Austin Veritas (0-0), Idle, 4
5. Dallas Lakehill (0-0), Idle, 5