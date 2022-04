The ETA1 16 Black volleyball team recently won the 16 American at Lone Star Volleyball Classic and earned a berth in the upcoming national tournament in July in Indianapolis. Front row (from left) are Kiya Casey (Calvary Baptist Academy, Shreveport, La.), Macie Nelson (Hallsville), Jenna Parker (East Texas HomeSchool), Harper Cauley (Calvary Baptist) and Georgia Crayton (Canton); (second row) coach Leo Scott (varsity volleyball coach at Grace Community School), Megan Cooley (Whitehouse), Lauren Pyle (Hallsville), Kassidy Paul (Edgewood), Ashlyn Thompson (Mabank), Maddox Lay (Lindale) and coaches Ashley Zavala and Savanna Sherman.