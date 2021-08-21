The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders captured a 21-3 win over Ennis on Friday in a team tennis match at Legacy courts.
In boys doubles, the Red Raiders were 3-0 with victories by Daniel Gaston-Eli Beaulieu (8-5), Simar Bains-Sanay Salvi (805) and Dylan Brown-Aiden Ebert (8-3).
In girls doubles, the Lady Raiders were 2-1 with wins by Sara Fry-Audrey Deatherage (8-2) and Sophie Miller-Bridget Gaston (8-5).
Legacy swept the mixed doubles — wins by Michael Collins-Emma Faulks (8-4) and Arjun Rajesh-Isabella Egana (8-4).
Taking wins in boys singles (7-1) were Gaston (8-3), Bains (8-4), Salvi (8-3), Brown (8-2), Ebert (8-2), Collins (8-5) and Rajesh (8-5).
Girls singles winners (7-1) were Deatherage (8-0), Fry (8-3), Savannah Allen (8-1), Miller (8-5), Gaston (8-2), Egana (8-3) and Mackenzie Langford (8-4).
Legacy is scheduled to host Texarkana Pleasant Grove at 4 p.m. Monday, followed by a district match on Friday on the road at Dallas Skyline.
The Red Raiders are ranked No. 17 in the state and No. 2 in Class 6A Region II.
