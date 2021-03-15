Tuesday, March 16
High School Baseball
Allen at Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.
Tyler at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
All Saints at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
Lindale at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.
Sabine at Gladewarter, 7 p.m.
Edgewood at Van, 7 p.m.
Winona at Mineola, 7 p.m.
Jefferson at Troup, 7 p.m.
High School Softball
Tyler at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Arp, 6 p.m.
Bullard at Gilmer, 5 p.m.
Troup at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Lindale at Mabank, 6 p.m.
Winnsboro at Harmony, 6 p.m.
Pollok Central at Rusk, 6 p.m.
Prairiland at Grand Saline, 6 p.m.
Lufkin at Kilgore, 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7:15 p.m.
Tyler at Huntsville, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall 7:15 p.m.
College Baseball
Southern Arkansas at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.