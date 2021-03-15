Legacy vs. Lindale Baseball

Tyler Legacy #3 Preston Newberry hits a single base during the 2nd inning in a 5-4 comeback win against Lindale Eagle in a Rose City Classic at Mike Carter Field in Tyler Texas.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tuesday, March 16

High School Baseball

Allen at Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.

Tyler at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

All Saints at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Lindale at Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Sabine at Gladewarter, 7 p.m.

Edgewood at Van, 7 p.m.

Winona at Mineola, 7 p.m.

Jefferson at Troup, 7 p.m.

High School Softball

Tyler at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Arp, 6 p.m.

Bullard at Gilmer, 5 p.m.

Troup at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Lindale at Mabank, 6 p.m.

Winnsboro at Harmony, 6 p.m.

Pollok Central at Rusk, 6 p.m.

Prairiland at Grand Saline, 6 p.m.

Lufkin at Kilgore, 6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7:15 p.m.

Tyler at Huntsville, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall 7:15 p.m.

College Baseball

Southern Arkansas at UT Tyler, 4 p.m.

 
 

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags