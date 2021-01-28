Tyler Legacy vs. Mesquite Horn basketball

Tyler Legacy Guard Aaliyah Campbell (15) gets the ball half court to set up a play during Thursday’s basketball game against Mesquite Horn at TL Varsity Gymnasium.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.

McKinney Christian at Grace Community, 8 p.m.

Brook Hill at Brighter Horizons, 8 p.m

Lufkin at Whitehouse, 6:45 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Kilgore, 7:15 p.m.

Martin’s Mill at LaPoynor, 6 p.m.

West Rusk at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Henderson at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Union Grove at Hawkins, 6:15 p.m.

Carlisle at Big Sandy, 6:15 p.m.

Commerce at Grand Saline, 6:15 p.m.

Arp at Waskom, 6:15 p.m.

Laneville at Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Leon at Grapeland, 7:30 p.m.

Lufkin Hudson at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Winona at Quitman, 7:30 p.m.

Harmony at Mount Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Hughes Springs at Gladewater, 7:30 p.m.

Van at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

New Diana at Sabine, 8 p.m.

King’s Academy at Marshall Christian, 6 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m.

Lindale at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.

Brook Hill at Brighter Horizons, 6:30 p.m.

Whitehouse at Lufkin, 6:45 p.m.

Kilgore at Bullard, 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill at Winnsboro, 6 p.m.

Troup at West Rusk, 6 p.m.

Woden at New Summerfield, 6 p.m.

Laneville at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Big Sandy at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Lufkin Hudson at Rusk, 6 p.m.

Leon at Grapeland, 6 p.m.

Hawkins at Union Grove, 6 p.m.

Harmony at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Hugjes Springs at Gladewater, 6 p.m.

Grand Saline at Commerce, 6:15 p.m.

New Diana at Sabine, 6:15 p.m.

Winona at Quitman, 6:45 p.m.

Van at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Tyler Legacy at North Mesquite, 7:15 p.m.

The Woodlands at Tyler, 5:45 p.m.

Bullard at Gladewater, 6 p.m.

Van at Mineola, 6 p.m.

Grand Saline at Lindale, 6 p.m.

Pittsburg at Kilgore, 7 p.m.

Cumerland Academy at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

North Mesquite at Tyler Legacy, 7:15 p.m.

Henderson at Pleasant Grove, 5 p.m.

Lindale at Grand Saline, 6 p.m.

Gladewater at Bullard, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Cumberland Academy, 7 p.m.

