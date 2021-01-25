Tuesday, Jan. 26
High School Boys Basketball
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Nacogdoches, 6:45 p.m.
Whitehouse at Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 7:30 p.m.
Grace Community at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.
Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Beckville at Union Grove, 6 p.m.
Hawkins at Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.
Big Sandy at Overton, 6:15 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Waskom at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
CHAAMP HomeSchool at King's Academy, 7 p.m.
Grapeland at Slocum, 7:30 p.m.
Troup at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Palestine at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Sabine at Daingerfield, 7:30 p.m.
New Summerfield at Cushing, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsboro at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Henderson at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Quitman at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Mineola, 7:45 pm.
Gladewater at New Diana, 8 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 6:30 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 6 p.m.
Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.
All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 6 p.m.
Grace Community at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Waskom, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Hawkins, 6 p.m.
Union Grove at Beckville, 6 p.m.
Palestine at Rusk, 6 p.m.
New Summerfield at Rusk, 6 p.m.
Winnsboro at Harmony, 6 p.m.
Arp at Elysian Fields, 6 p.m.
Brownsboro at Van, 6 p.m.
Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 6 p.m.
Grapeland at Slocum, 6 p.m.
Quitman at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Overton at Big Sandy, 6:15 p.m.
Jefferson at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Sabine at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Mineola, 6:30 p.m.
Gladewater at New Diana, 6:45 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7:15 p.m.
Whitehouse at Hallsville, 7 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Bullard, 7 p.m.
Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Van, 5:30 p.m.
Texas High at Sabine, 6 p.m.
Mineola at Grand Saline, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburg at Tyler, 6 p.m.
Pantego Christian at All Saints, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Bullard at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Lindale, 7 p.m.
Gladewater at Van, 7:30 p.m.