Tyler Legacy guard Jaylon Spencer (1) drives in the lane during the Red Raiders’ 89-48 win over Mesquite on Saturday at TL Varsity Gymnasium.

 (Michel Alfaro/ Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Tuesday, Jan. 26

High School Boys Basketball

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Nacogdoches, 6:45 p.m.

Whitehouse at Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 7:30 p.m.

Grace Community at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.

Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Beckville at Union Grove, 6 p.m.

Hawkins at Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.

Big Sandy at Overton, 6:15 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Waskom at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

CHAAMP HomeSchool at King's Academy, 7 p.m.

Grapeland at Slocum, 7:30 p.m.

Troup at Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Palestine at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Sabine at Daingerfield, 7:30 p.m.

New Summerfield at Cushing, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Winnsboro at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Henderson at Spring Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Quitman at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Mineola, 7:45 pm.

Gladewater at New Diana, 8 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 6:30 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Kilgore, 6 p.m.

Dallas Covenant at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 6 p.m.

Grace Community at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Waskom, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Hawkins, 6 p.m.

Union Grove at Beckville, 6 p.m.

Palestine at Rusk, 6 p.m.

New Summerfield at Rusk, 6 p.m.

Winnsboro at Harmony, 6 p.m.

Arp at Elysian Fields, 6 p.m.

Brownsboro at Van, 6 p.m.

Bullard at Cumberland Academy, 6 p.m.

Grapeland at Slocum, 6 p.m.

Quitman at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.

Overton at Big Sandy, 6:15 p.m.

Jefferson at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Sabine at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Mineola, 6:30 p.m.

Gladewater at New Diana, 6:45 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7:15 p.m.

Whitehouse at Hallsville, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Bullard, 7 p.m.

Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Van, 5:30 p.m.

Texas High at Sabine, 6 p.m.

Mineola at Grand Saline, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Tyler Legacy at Mesquite Horn, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburg at Tyler, 6 p.m.

Pantego Christian at All Saints, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Bullard at Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Lindale, 7 p.m.

Gladewater at Van, 7:30 p.m.

