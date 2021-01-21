Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill’s Ahstin Watkins dunks the basketball during Tuesday’s game against the Troup Tigers in Troup.

 Alan Luce/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Friday, Jan. 22

High School Boys Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Huntsville, 6:45 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.

Brook Hill at Dallas Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Dunner at Grace Community, 8 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 6:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Kilgore, 7:15 p.m.

Van at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Paris Chisum at Grand Saline, 6 p.m.

Union Grove at Overton, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Beckville, 6 p.m.

Tatum at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Harleton at Arp, 6:15 p.m.

Grapeland at Latexo, 6:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Mineola at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Rusk at Center, 7:30 p.m.

Big Sandy at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Harmony at Quitman, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Enterprise at New Summerfield, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Gladewater, 7:30 p.m.

Winona at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Crockett at Elkhart, 7:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Elysian Fields, 8 p.m.

Laneville at Wells, 8 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Huntsville at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 6 p.m.

Brook Hill at Dallas Christian, 6 p.m.

Whitehouse at Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.

Spring Hill at Bullard, 6 p.m.

Elysian Fields at West Rusk, 6 p.m.

Beckville at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

Mineola at Winnsboro, 6 p.m.

Winona at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 5:15 p.m.

Troup at Tatum, 6 p.m.

Grand Saline at Paris Chisum, 6 p.m.

Laneville at Wells, 6 p.m.

Mount Enterprise at New Summerfield, 6 p.m.

Daingerfield at Gladewater, 6 p.m.

Overton at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.

Athens at Van, 6:15 p.m.

Harmony at Quitman, 6:30 p.m.

Big Sandy at Hawkins, 6:30 p.m.

Lufkin at Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Richardson Pearce at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Forney Goonville Tournament

Bullard at Hudson Tournament

High School Girls Soccer

Tyler Legacy vs. Lufkin at Longview Tournament, 2 p.m.

Lindale at Terrell Tournament

Men’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 5 p.m.

McLennan at Tyler, 6 p.m.

