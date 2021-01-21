Friday, Jan. 22
High School Boys Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Huntsville, 6:45 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 7:30 p.m.
Brook Hill at Dallas Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Dunner at Grace Community, 8 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 6:30 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Kilgore, 7:15 p.m.
Van at Brownsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Paris Chisum at Grand Saline, 6 p.m.
Union Grove at Overton, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Beckville, 6 p.m.
Tatum at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Harleton at Arp, 6:15 p.m.
Grapeland at Latexo, 6:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Mineola at Winnsboro, 7:30 p.m.
Rusk at Center, 7:30 p.m.
Big Sandy at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Harmony at Quitman, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Enterprise at New Summerfield, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Bullard, 7:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Gladewater, 7:30 p.m.
Winona at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Crockett at Elkhart, 7:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Elysian Fields, 8 p.m.
Laneville at Wells, 8 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Huntsville at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Gorman at All Saints, 6 p.m.
Brook Hill at Dallas Christian, 6 p.m.
Whitehouse at Nacogdoches, 7 p.m.
Kilgore at Lindale, 7:30 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Spring Hill at Bullard, 6 p.m.
Elysian Fields at West Rusk, 6 p.m.
Beckville at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
Mineola at Winnsboro, 6 p.m.
Winona at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 5:15 p.m.
Troup at Tatum, 6 p.m.
Grand Saline at Paris Chisum, 6 p.m.
Laneville at Wells, 6 p.m.
Mount Enterprise at New Summerfield, 6 p.m.
Daingerfield at Gladewater, 6 p.m.
Overton at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.
Athens at Van, 6:15 p.m.
Harmony at Quitman, 6:30 p.m.
Big Sandy at Hawkins, 6:30 p.m.
Lufkin at Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Richardson Pearce at Tyler Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Forney Goonville Tournament
Bullard at Hudson Tournament
High School Girls Soccer
Tyler Legacy vs. Lufkin at Longview Tournament, 2 p.m.
Lindale at Terrell Tournament
Men’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
UT Tyler at Texas A&M-Commerce, 5 p.m.
McLennan at Tyler, 6 p.m.