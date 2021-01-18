Chapel Hill vs. Henderson

Chapel Hill guard Tyson Berry (1) stands on midcourt awaiting for the set play in Friday;s home game win against Henderson 72-56 at Chapel Hill varsity gymnasium.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tuesday, Jan. 19

High School Boys Basketball

Dallas Skyline at Tyler Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler at Whitehouse, 6:45 p.m.

Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Grace Community at Dallas Cristo Rey, 8 p.m.

McKinney Christian at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.

Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Bullard at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.

Harleton at Troup, 6:15 p.m.

Sabine at Gladewater, 6:15 p.m.

Arp at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Beckville, 7:30 p.m.

Winnsboro at Mount Vernon, 7;30 p.m.

Van at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

Winona at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Carthage at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.

Quitman at Mineola, 7:45 p.m.

Big Sandy at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.

Overton at Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.

Centerville at Laneville, 6:15 p.m.

Rains at Grand Saline, 6:15 p.m.

Wells at Neches, 7:15 p.m.

New Summerfield at Alto, 7:30 p.m.

Groveton at Grapeland, 7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball

Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, 6:30 p.m.

Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.

All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 6 p.m.

McKinney Christian at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.

Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.

Henderson at Bullard, 6:30 p.m.

West Rusk at Arp, 6 p.m.

Grand Saline at Rains, 6 p.m.

Troup at Harleton, 6 p.m.

Union Grove at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.

Grapeland at Groveton, 6 p.m.

Wells at Neches, 6 p.m.

New Summerfield at Alto, 6 p.m.

Winnsboro at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at Overton, 6:15 p.m.

Carthage at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.

Winona at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.

Jacksonville at Huntsville, 6:15 p.m.

Quitman at Mineola, 6:30 p.m.

Van at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Greenville at Tyler Legacy, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita Falls vs. Tyler at Mesquite, 6 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Center, 7 p.m.

Whitehouse at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Tatum at Gladewater, 5 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Wylie East at Tyler, 7 p.m.

Lindale at Kaufman, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bullard, 7 p.m.

Pine Tree at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Grand Saline at Spring Hill, 5:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Carthage, 5:30 p.m.

