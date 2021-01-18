Tuesday, Jan. 19
High School Boys Basketball
Dallas Skyline at Tyler Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler at Whitehouse, 6:45 p.m.
Dallas Shelton at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Grace Community at Dallas Cristo Rey, 8 p.m.
McKinney Christian at Brook Hill, 8 p.m.
Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Lindale at Cumberland Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Bullard at Henderson, 7:30 p.m.
Harleton at Troup, 6:15 p.m.
Sabine at Gladewater, 6:15 p.m.
Arp at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Hawkins at Beckville, 7:30 p.m.
Winnsboro at Mount Vernon, 7;30 p.m.
Van at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
Winona at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
Carthage at Rusk, 7:30 p.m.
Quitman at Mineola, 7:45 p.m.
Big Sandy at Union Grove, 6:15 p.m.
Overton at Carlisle, 6:15 p.m.
Centerville at Laneville, 6:15 p.m.
Rains at Grand Saline, 6:15 p.m.
Wells at Neches, 7:15 p.m.
New Summerfield at Alto, 7:30 p.m.
Groveton at Grapeland, 7 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball
Tyler Legacy at Dallas Skyline, 6:30 p.m.
Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.
All Saints at Arlington Grace Prep, 6 p.m.
McKinney Christian at Brook Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Lindale, 6:15 p.m.
Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Henderson at Bullard, 6:30 p.m.
West Rusk at Arp, 6 p.m.
Grand Saline at Rains, 6 p.m.
Troup at Harleton, 6 p.m.
Union Grove at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.
Grapeland at Groveton, 6 p.m.
Wells at Neches, 6 p.m.
New Summerfield at Alto, 6 p.m.
Winnsboro at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at Overton, 6:15 p.m.
Carthage at Rusk, 6:15 p.m.
Winona at Harmony, 6:15 p.m.
Jacksonville at Huntsville, 6:15 p.m.
Quitman at Mineola, 6:30 p.m.
Van at Wills Point, 7:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Greenville at Tyler Legacy, 7:15 p.m.
Wichita Falls vs. Tyler at Mesquite, 6 p.m.
Chapel Hill at Center, 7 p.m.
Whitehouse at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Tatum at Gladewater, 5 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Wylie East at Tyler, 7 p.m.
Lindale at Kaufman, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Bullard, 7 p.m.
Pine Tree at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Grand Saline at Spring Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Carthage, 5:30 p.m.