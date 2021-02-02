TJC_JVILLE_BASKETBALL_ONLINE_7.jpg

Tyler Junior College’s Cody Collinsworth, of Lindale, finishes a dunk in a win over Jacksonville College on Saturday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Men’s College Basketball

Victoria at Tyler, 5 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Tyler at Blinn, 5:30 p.m.

UT Permian Basin at UT Tyler, 5 p.m.

College Volleyball

UT Tyler at Texas Woman’s, 6 p.m.

