Thursday, April 1
High School Baseball
Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Huntsville, 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.
Bullard at Lindale, 6 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Grace Community, 5 p.m.
Pantego Christian at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.
Troup at Arp, 6 p.m.
Cumberland Academy at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 7 p.m.
Timpson at Alto, 6 p.m.
Spring Hill at Henderson, 7 p.m.
Gladewater at Ore City, 7 p.m.
Sabine at White Oak, 7 p.m.
Winona at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.
West Rusk at Tatum, 7 p.m.
High School Softball
Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.
Overton at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Winona at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Union Grove at Big Sandy, 5:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Bullard, 6 p.m.
Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.
Lindale at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Mineola at Winnsboro, 6 p.m.
Gladewater at Ore City, 6 p.m.
Grand Saline at Rains, 6 p.m.
West Rusk at Arp, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Huntsville, 6:30 p.m.
Canton at Van, 6:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Tyler vs. Coastal Bend in Cleburne, 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Tyler, 7 p.m.