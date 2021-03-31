TYLER_LEGACY_SOFTBALL_BASEBALL_6.jpg

Tyler Legacy’s Tyler Priest swings in the 1st inning against Allen as the Red Raiders earned a 1-0 victory at Mike Carter FIeld.

 Michel Alfaro/tyler morning telegraph

Thursday, April 1

High School Baseball

Rockwall at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Huntsville, 7 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Bullard at Lindale, 6 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Grace Community, 5 p.m.

Pantego Christian at All Saints, 5:30 p.m.

Troup at Arp, 6 p.m.

Cumberland Academy at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.

Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 7 p.m.

Timpson at Alto, 6 p.m.

Spring Hill at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Gladewater at Ore City, 7 p.m.

Sabine at White Oak, 7 p.m.

Winona at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.

West Rusk at Tatum, 7 p.m.

High School Softball

Whitehouse at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.

Overton at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Winona at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Union Grove at Big Sandy, 5:30 p.m.

Spring Hill at Bullard, 6 p.m.

Kilgore at Chapel Hill, 6 p.m.

Lindale at Henderson, 6 p.m.

Mineola at Winnsboro, 6 p.m.

Gladewater at Ore City, 6 p.m.

Grand Saline at Rains, 6 p.m.

West Rusk at Arp, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Huntsville, 6:30 p.m.

Canton at Van, 6:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Tyler vs. Coastal Bend in Cleburne, 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at UT Tyler, 7 p.m.

 
 

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags