Whitehouse 16, Nacogdoches 1
WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse scored 14 runs in the first inning on the way to a 16-1 win over Nacogdoches.
Avery Taylor went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Grace Owens had a triple, a single and three RBIs. Grace Ann McDonald and Aubrey O’Bryant each had a double.
Elli Green and McDonald combined to strike out five in the pitching circle.
Whitehouse (11-6-1) will host Jacksonville at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Kilgore 6, Lindale 5
LINDALE — Bailey Hedges, Jaycie Villanueva and Haylee Brown all had two hits to lead Kilgore to a 6-5 win over Lindale.
Hedges had a triple and double and two RBIs, and Villanueva added a double.
Kilgore scored three runs in the top of the first and led 3-1 until the fifth inning. The Lady Bulldogs scored three more runs in the top of the fifth. Lindale scored one in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh, but the comeback fell short.
Darby Woodrum had two doubles for Lindale. Elizabeth Watkins had a double, a single and two RBIs, and Libbi Rozell added two hits.
Freshman Mylia Dean picked up the win, allowing five runs on nine hits with four walks in seven innings.
Lindale (8-10) will play Spring Hill at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Longview.
Athens 16, Wills Point 1
ATHENS — Christina Wolverton and Jill Calkins each went 4-for-4 to lead Athens to a 16-1 win over Wills Point.
Brooklyn Cook homered and singled. Lexi Woods had a triple and three RBIs, and Karlie Cook had two hits with a double.
Brooklyn Cook struck out five in three one-hit innings to pick up the win.
Grand Saline 4, Prairiland 3
PATTONVILLE — Grand Saline scored two in the top of the 11th and held Prairiland to one run in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-3 win.
Trailing 2-0, Grand Saline scored two in the top of the sixth to force extra innings.
Addi Fisher drove in three runs for Grand Saline.
Prairiland pitchers struck out 20 batters, including 14 from Grace Unruh in the first eight innings.
Kinlee Rumfield pitched all 11 innings, allowing two earned runs on 12 hits with four strikeouts and one walk.