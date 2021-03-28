Whitehouse 16, Lufkin 4
WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse scored 15 runs in the final three innings to take a 16-4 win over Lufkin on Friday.
After falling behind 1-0 in the first, the Ladycats tied the score in the bottom of the first inning. Whitehouse then scored five runs in the second inning, seven in the third and three in the fourth to pull away for the victory.
Kate Jones, Grace Owens, Grace Ann McDonald and Audrey O’Bryant all had two hits for the Ladycats. Avery Taylor, Owens, McDonald and Abigail Cheatham all had three RBIs. Cheatham had a triple, and McDonald had a double.
Elli Green got the win for Whitehouse, allowing four runs — three earned — on seven hits with six strikeouts and five walks in five innings.
Whitehouse (9-5-1, 3-0) will host Huntsville at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bullard 13, Chapel Hill 3
NEW CHAPEL HILL — In a game with three home runs hit, Bullard pulled away for a 13-3 win over Chapel Hill on Friday.
Berlyn Grossman hit her first home run of the year for Bullard.
Kylei Griffin and Hannah Clements both homered for Chapel Hill in the third inning. Griffin’s was a solo shot, and after Shelby Bass reached base, Clements hit a two-run homer.
Kaylee Paul and Addison Hooker were both 3-for-4 for Bullard. Hooker had a triple and a double. Gabby Nichols had two hits, both doubles. Claire Cannon had two hits and three RBIs, and Kenzie King added two hits with a double. Teagan Graul added a double and two RBIs.
Hadi Fults allowed three runs on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in four innings for Bullard. Anistyn Foster pitched two scoreless innings with two hits allowed. She struck out five and walked one.
Bullard (14-4, 3-0) will play Kilgore at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kilgore.
Grand Saline 14, Commerce 0
COMMERECE — Senior Kinlee Rumfield tossed a perfect game with 10 strikeouts as Grand Saline took a 14-0 win over Commerce.
Andie Houser had two hits with a double. Maghan Block and Addi Fisher both stole three bases. Maddy Bolin drove in four runs with three stolen bases.
Grand Saline (14-5, 4-2) will play Rains at 6 p.m. Thursday in Emory.