NEW LONDON — Lilly Waddell pitched a no-hitter to lead West Rusk to a 14-0 win over Harleton on Tuesday in a District 19-2A softball game.
She struck out 14 and walked one in five innings.
Stormie Leujune and Piper Morton had doubles for the Lady Raiders. Leujune also added a single with Waddell getting two hits.
Lufkin 16, Tyler 1
LUFKIN — The Lufkin Lady Panthers scored a 16-1 win over the Tyler Lady Lions on Tuesday in a District 16-5A softball game.
The Lady Lions (1-7-2) are scheduled to play host to Whitehouse on Thursday at Faulkner Park. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.