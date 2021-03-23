MESQUITE — Bonnye Bunn threw a one-hitter while striking out eight in leading the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders to an 18-0 win over the North Mesquite Lady Stallions on Tuesday in a District 10-6A softball game on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders improve to 14-3 overall and 3-1 in district.
Mallory Kniffen knocked in four runs with and Madelyn Flanery had three RBIs.
Flanery had three hits with Kniffen hitting a triple and double. Presley Johnston had a double and single with Kylee Tapia (triple), Reese Neely (single), Haylee Hulsey (double) and Samira Matlock (single).
Other RBIs were from Tapia (2), Johnston (2), Hulsey (1) and Bunn (1).
Scoring runs were Matlock (4), Kniffen (3), Flanery (2), Tapia (2), Maddie Carrillo (2), Hulsey (2), Neely (1), Brooke Davis (1) and Bunn (1).
The Lady Raiders play host to Rockwell-Heath at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Faulkner Park.
Whitehouse 8, Jacksonville 5
JACKSONVILLE — Kate Jones had three hits and Avery Taylor knocked in two runs as the Whitehouse LadyCats scored an 8-5 win over Jacksonville on Tuesday in a District 16-5A softball game.
Abigail Cheatham hit a triple with Aubrey O'Bryant banging out two doubles with Taylor adding one. Grace Owens added two singles with Grace Ann McDonald and Callie Smith contributing hits.
Others knocking in runs were Jones, Owens, McDonald and Cheatham.
Scoring runs for Whitehouse (8-5-1, 2-0) were Jones (3), Taylor (2), Owens (1), Cheatham (1) and Presley Skinner (1).
McDonald got the win the circle, going seven innings while allowing seven hits and five runs (4 earned). She struck out six and walked two.
Jasmine Gallegos belted a home run for the Maidens (6-10, 1-1), while Kylie McCown hit a double. Adding singles were Claire Gill, Riley Todd, Asjia Canady, Juliana Harwell and Bethany Lavender.
Gallegos had two RBIs with Todd and Lavender knocking in runs. Scoring runs were McCown, Todd, Gallegos, Trinity Tyler and Jayden Smith.
Rains 11, Paris Chisum 1
EMORY — Sage Hoover hit a home run and Cambree Oakes was 3 for 3 as the Rains LadyCats scored an 11-1 win over Paris Chisum on Tuesday in a District 12-3A softball game.
Landry Lewers hit a triple with Chanlee Oakes, Mia Caison and Hoover adding two hits apiece. Leo Terry and Sarah Coffman each had singles.
Hoover had four RBIs for the LadyCats (21-1) with one each from Lewers and Chambree Oakes.
Scoring runs were Chambree Oakes (3), Caison (2), Terry (1), Avery Songer (1), Chanlee Oakes (1), Lewers (1), Hoover (1) and Brianna Conforto (1).
Jasper 12, Rusk 5
RUSK — Kierra Sells, Marissa Williams and ShaCora Reed all hit homers as the Jasper Lady Dawgs scored a 12-5 win over Rusk on Tuesday in a District 17-4A softball game.
Faith Long hit a double for Rusk with Abbie Pepin adding a single. Scoring runs for Rusk were Pepin, Long, Emily Etheridge, Sarah Boudreaux and Callie Lynn.
Mount Pleasant 5, Longview 4
LONGVIEW — Mount Pleasant scored in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 deadlock in a 5-4 District 15-5A win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Reagan Rios and Reagan Fleet both homered in the loss for the Lady Lobos, who overcame a 4-1 deficit with a three-run fifth. Fleet drove in three runs, Ciarrianne Fuller and KeAdriah Lister had two hits apiece and Rios drove in a run. Fleet struck out six and walked seven in the loss.
Hallsville 11, Texas High 4
HALLSVILLE — Hallsville’s softball team kept its district record perfect with an 11-4 win over Texas Tuesday.
The Ladycats are now 12-4-1 overall and 5-0 in district play. The loss makes Texas High 7-6 overall and 2-3 against district opponents.
Danyelle Molina got the win from the circle as she pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs on 10 hits, three walks and four strikeouts. From the plate, she had one hit and two runs. Anahi Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and one run. Maddie Melton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer. Kammie Walker reached on a single, a hit-by-pitch and a fielder’s choice. She stole two bases and scored three runs. Sara Houston reached on a single, a double and a filer’s choice. She scored one run and had two RBI. Jaryn Nelson reached on a double, a walk and a fielder’s choice, scored two runs and had one RBI. Abby Dunagan reached on an error, a walk and scored one run.
Spring Hill 18, Chapel Hill 3
LONGVIEW — Sam Schott and Caylee Mayfield both homered, and Spring Hill used a 12-run second inning to take control of things in an 18-3 win over Chapel Hill in District 16-4A softball.
Schott's home run was a grand slam, and she finished the day with two hits and five RBI. Scott also pitched, striking out four, walking two and giving up two earned runs in three innings.
Kaycee Mayfield tripled and drove in a run for Spring Hill. Lainey Linseisen had three hits and an RBI. Adisyn Chism finished with two his and an RBI, and Alyssa McClung and Rachel Doss drove in runs.
Lindale 15, Kilgore 10
KILGORE — Lindale battled from a 7-0 deficit with three in the fourth and 10 in the fifth on the way to a 15-10 win over Kilgore in District 16-4A
Cailey Brown singled three times, had a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs in the loss for Kilgore. Haylee Brown added an RBI single. Genna Cavanaugh singled twice and swiped two bases, Bailey Hedges doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored twice, Jaycie Villanueva tripled, singled, drove in one and scored three times, Alyssa Whitington doubled and drove in a run, Nawny Sifford walked twice and scored twice and Jada Dennis singled and drove in a run.
Gilmer 10, Pittsburg 0
GILMER — Sarah Phillips tossed a no-hitter at Pittsburg in a 10-0 Gilmer win in District 15-4A.
Kirsten Walker homered, singled twice and drove in a run, Phillips, Ryleigh Larkin and Melody Larkins all doubled for the Lady Buckeyes.
Raji Canady had two RBI for Gilmer. Phillips struck out 10 with no walks.
Sabine 19, Daingerfield 9
LIBERTY CITY — Addi Morris tripled and drove in two runs, and Bailey Barrett and Kyrissa Camacho added two RBI apiece for Sabine as the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 19-9 District 16-3A win over Daingerfield.
Camacho and Marlie McAlister both doubled, with McAlister adding a single and an RBI. Koletta Galvan and Kadence Kennedy also drove in runs. Makenzie Cook struck out five in 2.2 innings. Callie Sparks fanned three with one walk and one earned run allowed in three innings of work.
Kylah Haley doubled twice and drove in three runs in the loss for Daingerfield. Chrislynn Boyd had two hits, four stolen bases and an RBI. Kayleigh Phillips scored twice and swiped two bases and Destiny Gholston drove in a run.
West Rusk 3, Tatum 0
NEW LONDON — Lilly Waddell tossed a no-hitter, striking out 17 for the second game in a row, and West Rusk blanked Tatum 3-0.
Waddell did not walk a batter.
Piper Morton homered, and Natalie Christy doubled and singled for the Lady Raiders.
Union Grove 23, New Summerfield 3
UNION GROVE — Mia Rust homered, singled and drove in three runs, and Union Grove put together double digit scoring innings early on the way to a 23-3 win over New Summerfield in District 19-2A.
Jolea Robertson, Jocy Saurez and Katelyn Vaughn all doubled for the Lady Lions. Robertson had two hits and three RBI, Saurez and Vaughn two RBI apiece and Sydney Chamberlain two hits and an RBI.
Vaughn earned the pitching win, striking out four and walking one in two innings.
Overton 21, Hawkins 5
HAWKINS — The Overton Lady Mustangs built a 12-4 lead after three and then put it away with a nine-run fourth in a 21-5 win over Hawkins.
Ryli Williams had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Hawkins. Josie Howard added two hits, and Emma Williams drove in a run.