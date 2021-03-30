Tyler Legacy 12, Mesquite 2
MESQUITE — Tyler Legacy pounded out 12 hits to take a 12-2 win over Mesquite on Tuesday.
Maddie Carrillo went 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored. Maddie Flanery had two hits and two RBIs. Samira Matlock had a hit and three RBIs. Jaydee Diller and Reese Neely each added a double.
Bonnye Bunn allowed two unearned runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks in six innings.
Legacy (15-5, 4-2) will play Dallas Skyline at 7 p.m. April 5 in Dallas. The Lady Raiders will return home to host Rockwall on April 9.
Bullard 12, Kilgore 2
KILGORE — Bullard plated 10 runs in the first inning to take a 12-2 win over Kilgore.
Kaylee Paul went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Addison Hooker had two hits, and Teagan Graul added a double and two RBIs. Hadi Fults also had two RBIs.
Anistyn Foster pitched two innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks. Fults pitched three shutout innings with two hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
Bullard (15-4, 4-0) will host Spring Hill at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Huntsville 17, Whitehouse 12
WHITEHOUSE — Whitehouse dropped a 17-12 decision to Huntsville in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday.
The game was tied 12-12 through four innings. Huntsville scored a run in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
Avery Taylor was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Callie Smith had a double. Kate Jones scored three times.
Kylee Lehman had a home run, and Kylie Grisham was 4-for-5 for Huntsville.
Whitehouse (9-6-1, 3-1) will play Tyler High at 6 p.m. Thursday at Faulkner Park.