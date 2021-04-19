PALESTINE — Rusk pitchers Marissa Perry and Madison Downs combined to no-hit the Palestine LAdyCats, 10-0, on Monday in a District 17-4A softball game.
Perry pitched four innings, striking out three. Downs hurled the final inning.
Emily Etheridge hit a home run and a triple while driving in two runs to pace the Lady Eagles at the plate. Faith Long had two doubles with Calyssa Boggs adding a double and a single.
Other Rusk hits were from Isabel Torres (2), Abbie Pepin (2), Madalynn Woodruff (2), Kenzie Norton (1) and Perry (1).
Boggs and Woodruff each had two RBIs with Pepin and Long driving in one each.
Scoring runs were Torres (2), Norton (2), Pepin (1), Boggs (1), Long (1), Etheridge (1), Sarah Boudreaux (1) and Woodruff (1).
Brook Hill 17, Dallas Christian 13
BULLARD — Callie Bailey drove in four runs with two hits including a homer to help power the Brook Hill Lady Guard to a 17-13 victory over Dallas Christian on Monday in a TAPPS District 2 Division II softball game.
Sophia Arno added a triple for the Lady Guard with doubles from Neeley Clark, Mckenna Lovelady and Maeci Wilson.
Wilson had three hits and three RBIs with two hits from Arno with three RBIs. Presley Mizell contributed three hits as well. Mollee McCurley and Landrey McNeel added singles.
Other Lady Guard with RBIS were McCIurley (2), Lovelady (1) and McNeel (1).
Others scoring runs were Wilson (3), Mizell (3), Arno (2), Gabby Garcia (2), Lovelady (1), McNeel (1) and Clark (1).
Jacksonville 23, Tyler 0
JACKSONVILLE — Jasmine Gallegos threw a three-inning no-hitter, striking all nine batters, as the Jacksonville Maidens downed the Tyler Lions, 23-0, on Monday in a District 16-5A softball game.
Kloe Richards belted at grand slam to pace Jacksonville with Asjia Canady and Riley Todd hit triples with Grace Abercrombie knocking a double.
Canady and Abercrombie each had two hits. Trinity Tyler added a single.
Other RBIs were from Richards (5), Canady (3), Todd (2), Kylie McCown (1), Claire Gill (1), Gallegos (1), Tyler (1), Abercrombie (1) and Bethany Lavender (1).
Scoring runs were McCown (4), Gill (3), Todd (3), Gallegos (3), Canady (2), Tyler (2), Abercrombie (2), Lavender (2) and Richards (2).
Grace Community 6, Dallas Bishop Dunne 4
DALLAS — The Grace Community Lady Cougars scored two runs in the top of the sixth to defeated Dallas Bishop Dunne, 6-4, on Monday in a TAPPS District 2 Division II softball game.
Mia Turner belted a homer for the Lady Cougars and added a double. Addison Sceroler hit a triple and Grace Sutton knocked a double.
Sutton and Sceroler also had singles with McKayla Camp hitting two singles. Other hits were from MaKayla "KD" Cauley, Morgan Sumrall and Marygrace Murphy.
Along with Turner, RBIs were from Sutton, Sumrall and Murphy. Scoring runs were Turner (2), Cauley (1), Sutton (1), Sceroler (1) and Camp (1).
Sabine 20, Daingerfield 3
DAINGERFIELD — Makenzie Cook allowed three hits as the Sabine Lady Cardinals defeated the Daingerfield Lady Tigers 20-3 on Monday in a District 15-3A softball game.
Cook struck out six and allowed three runs.
Bailey Barrett and Mercedes Willett each had doubles for the Lady Cards. Willett had two hits with Callie Sparks adding two base knocks. Contributing singles were Kyrissa Camacho, Martie McAlister and Kaleigh Carney.
Willett had three RBIs with Barrett and Sparks driving in two runs apiece. Other RBIs were from Cook, Camacho, Riley Lux, Martie McAlister and Kaleigh Carney.
Scoring runs were Carney (4), Barrett (3), Lux (3), McAlister (3), Sparks (2), Willett (2), Lakyn Fortenberry (2) and Cook (1).