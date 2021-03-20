Troup 1, West Rusk 0
TROUP — Lindsay Davis struck out 26 batters in a no-hitter as Troup won on a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Davis didn’t walk any batters, but Troup did have two errors.
Davis and Jessie Minnix each had two hits for Troup.
Lilly Waddell struck out 17 for West Rusk and allowed five hits and three walks.
Troup (13-2) will play Arp at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Arp.
Whitehouse 18, Nacogdoches 0
NACOGDOCHES — Kate Jones was 5-for-5 as Whitehouse took an 18-0 win over Nacogdoches.
Abigail Cheatham had a triple and four RBIs. Elli Green was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Grace Ann McDonald and Audrey O’Bryant both had a double.
Green pitched four shutout innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and two walks.
Whitehouse (7-5-1, 1-0) will play Jacksonville at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Jacksonville.
Kerens 21, Cayuga 13
CAYUGA — Kerens scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 21-13 win over Cayuga.
Leah Green was 4-for-6 with a home run, a double and five RBIs for Kerens. Aniya Lawerance had four hits with a triple. McKenzie Bancrocft had a double and single. Kenadee Lynch had three hits with a double and three RBIs, and Raygan Brook added a double. Madison Brumit had three hits.
Kerens (6-7) will play Brook Hill at 5 p.m. Monday in Bullard.
Jacksonville 11, Lufkin 3
LUFKIN — Grace Abercrombie went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple to lead Jacksonville to an 11-3 win over Lufkin.
Asjia Canady was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Riley Todd had two triples. Claire Gill had two hits with a double. Jasmine Gallegos had a triple, and Kylie McCown added two hits.
Canady pitched seven innings and allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Bullard 7, Lindale 1
LINDALE — Addison Hooker and Kaylee Paul each had three hits as Bullard took a 7-1 win over Lindale.
Hooker had a triple for Bullard (12-4). Claire Cannon also tripled and had two RBIs. Gabby Nichols had a double. Kenzie King had two hits, and Hadi Fults drove in two runs.
Fults struck out six in four innings. She allowed one run on three hits with two walks. Anistyn Foster pitched three no-hit innings with six strikeouts and a walk.
Rains 13, Pattonville Prairiland 0
PATTONVILLE — Sage Hoover struck out 11 batters in a no-hitter as Rains won 13-0.
Hoover allowed one walk in five innings.
Chanlee Oakes homered and drove in two runs. Avery Songer was 4-for-4. Cambree Oakes added a double and drove in two runs, and Mia Caison drove in two runs.
Rains (20-1) will host Paris Chisum at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Spring Hill 14, Kilgore 0
LONGVIEW — Sam Schott homered and drove in two runs, Kaycee Campbell and Hadleigh Childers added a couple of RBI apiece and Spring Hill blanked Kilgore, 14-0, on Friday in a District 16-4A softball game.
Kenzie Gee and Campbell had two hits apiece, and Lainey Linseisen also drove in a run for the Lady Panthers. Schott struck out six, walked one and allowed one hit in five innings.
Genna Cavanaugh had the lone hit for Kilgore, a single.
Liberty-Eylau 9, Pittsburg 5
PITTSBURG — Liberty-Eylau used a six-run third inning to build a big lead early and held on for a 9-5 win over Pittsburg in District 15-4A.
Ally Burns and Kyra Mason both doubled for Pittsburg, with Mason driving in two runs. Elyssia Lemelle had two hits and two RBI, and Morgan Warrick drove in a run. Kylie Fitch struck out nine and walked two in the pitching loss.
Mabank 3, Van 1
VAN – The Mabank Lady Panthers scored lone runs in three different innings to earn a 3-1 win over the Van Lady Vandals in District 14-4A.
Baylee Sales and Carlee cline had two hits and an RBI apiece for Mabank. Sales struck out 10 with no walks and one earned run allowed in six innings. Cline fanned one with no walks, hits or runs allowed in an inning of work.