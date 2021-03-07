TROUP — The Troup Lady Tigers won their own softball tournament over the weekend, compiling a record of 4-1.
The Lady Tigers defeated Malakoff (4-1), Van (3-0), Overton(9-1) and Winnsboro (9-0). Troup outscored their opponents 25-3 in five games. Whitehouse won over Troup (1-0).
"Each and every player on our team contributed to our success this weekend," Coach Sam Weeks said.
Senior Mia Beason, junior Lindsay Davis, junior Jessie Minnix and sophomore Sarah Neel were all selected to the All-Tournament team.
Davis struck out 10, walked one and allowed one hit, and Karsyn Williamson, Davis and Beason all drove in two runs for Troup in the win over Winnsboro.
Davis tripled and singled, and Williamson and Beason both doubled and singled. Minnix and Sarah Neel also drove in runs for the Lady Tigers.
In a 1-0 loss to Whitehouse, Troup managed one hit — a single by Minnix. Davis struck out 12, walked two and allowed one hit in five innings.
Troup (8-1) takes on District 16-3A opponent Harleton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brownsboro 12, Pine Tree 0
Brownsboro used a pair of five-run innings to roll past Pine Tree, 12-0.
Dalah Montgomery doubled, and Brooklyn Berry and Raquel Ramirez singled for Pine Tree to account for all of the offense. Mackenzie Pickard struck out three, walked one and gave up four earned runs in two innings to shoulder the pitching loss.
Tyler Legacy 12, Beckville 1; Hallsville 15, Tyler Legacy 1
HALLSVILLE — Legacy split games Saturday in the Hallsville Tournament.
Against Beckville, Kylee Tapia had a home run, a triple and five RBIs. Bonnye Bunn struck out six in four innings.
Against Hallsville, Presley Johnston and Jaydee Diller each had a hit.
Hallsville 8, Carthage 4
HALLSVILLE — Lily Soto tripled, singled and drove in three runs, and the Hallsville Ladycats used a five-run first inning to take the lead for good in an 8-4 win over Carthage.
Makala Menchue doubled and drove in a run for Hallsville. Pamela Ah Quinn had a single and an RBI. Jaryn Nelson singled twice and drove in a run and Maddie Melton chipped in with two hits.
Danyelle Molina worked three innings inside the circle with no strikeouts and one walk. Kammie Walker struck out one and walked two in two innings.
Sabine 8, Harleton 4
Callie Sparks and Kyrissa Camacho drove in two runs apiece for Sabine, and Sparks earned the pitching win with three solid innings of work in an 8-4 Lady Cardinal victory over Harleton.
Camacho doubled, Kaleigh Carney had two hits and Koletta Galvan also drove in a run for Sabine. Sparks struck out two, walked one and gave up two earned runs.
Gilmer 12, Jacksonville 3
Karlye Johnston homered, doubled twice and drove in five runs, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes used a quick start and two big innings to roll past Jacksonville, 12-3.
Kirsten Waller added a home run and a single for Gilmer, which led 4-0 after one and put it away with eight in the third. Kahlyen Johnston doubled, and Ryleigh Larkins added a double and two RBI for Gilmer. Sarah Phillips fanned five and walked one in four innings for the pitching win.
Pittsburg 14, Jefferson 6
UNION GROVE — Kylie Fitch and Elyssia Lemelle collected three RBI apiece for Pittsburg, which scored 12 of its 14 runs in the fourth frame in a 14-6 win over Jefferson.
Lemelle tripled and doubled, and Fitch added a double for Pittsburg. Brooklyn Scrofani drove in two runs, and Abby Wylie, Kyra Mason, Ally Burns and Bayli Oglesby all added RBI. Fitch struck out three and walked one in four innings for the pitching win.
In a 12-9 win over Linden-Kildare, Lemelle tripled, doubled twice and drove in three more runs and Kylie Fitch added a double and single. Daytona Terry singled twice and drove in a run, and Morgan Warrick, Brooklyn Scrofani, Kyra Mason and Bayli Oglesby all drove in runs.
Fitch struck out four and walked three in 2.1 innings.
Harmony 5, Henderson 3,
HALLSVILLE — Delaynie Nash homered, Kinzee Settles had two hits, two RBI and a run scored from the top of the lineup and Harmony notched a 5-2 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Settles doubled, and Analese Cano added two hits and an RBI. Cano also pitched, striking out five with two walks and one earned run allowed in six innings.
Alyssa Perry tripled and singled, Suzannah Straub doubled, singled and drove in a run and Madeleine Wells added a double for Henderson in the loss. Bethany Grandgeorge struck out four and walked one in six innings.
In a 12-5 win over Beckville, Camie Wellborn tripled, singled and drove in two runs, Grace Kalenak added a double, single and RBI and Cano drove in two runs with two hits.
Madi Rhame also drove in a run for Harmony. Nash struck out five in three innings for the win.
Hannah Hudson drove in two runs and Kaitlyn Tillman had an RBI for Beckville.
Henderson 6, Carthage 3
HALLSVILLE — Madeleine Wells blasted a home run and drove in three runs to go along with a pitching win for Henderson as the Lady Lions notched a 6-3 victory over Carthage.
Kloee Carroll, Libby Rockey and Trinity Sledge all doubled for Henderson. Jaci Taylor, Charli Bird, Bethany Grandgeorge and Sledge all had two hits, with Bird driving in two runs and Rockey adding an RBI. Wells struck out five and walked three, giving up one earned run.
Bullard 13, Rusk 2
HALLSVILLE — Hadi Fults blasted a grand slam, and Bullard used a pair of big innings to hand Rusk a 13-2 setback.
Berlyn Grossman and Kenzie King had two hits apiece for Bullard, which scored five in the first and six in the third. Addison Hooker drove in two runs, and Kaylee Paul, Matti Nix, Claire Cannon and Kylie Pate all drove in runs. Fults also handled the pitching chores, striking out four, walking three and giving up two earned runs in 3.2 innings.
Big Sandy 16, Carlisle 1
The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats put together two big innings on the way to a 16-1 win over Carlisle.
Big Sandy led 1-0 after one, and then scored seven in the second and eight in the third. Zoey Messick and Daphnie Blavier drove in three runs apiece for Big Sandy, and Trinity Madden doubled and drove in a couple. Messick, Madi Hill and Madden all had two hits, with Madden adding a double and McKinley Millwood finishing with a triple, single and RBI. Allie McCartney also drove in a run.
Blavier struck out 10 and gave up just one hit for the pitching win.
Carlisle had one hit in the game, a double by Kelsey Howard.