Troup 12, New Diana 0LONGVIEW — The Troup Lady Tigers scored a 12-0 win over New Diana on Saturday to win their Class 3A series, 2-0, at LeTourneau University.
The Lady Tigers (25-2) advance to meet either Mount Vernon or Queen City next week in area play.
Bullard sweeps ParisGRAND SALINE — The Bullard Lady Panthers are headed to the second round of the playoffs after sweeping Paris in their Class 4A best-of-three softball series.
After winning 36-2 on Friday, the Lady Panthers scored a 7-1 win on Saturday.
Bullard (24-4) advances to area to meet Mabank, which defeated Terrell in their series, 2-0.
In Saturday’s game, Hadi Fults tossed seven innings, allowing six hits and an unearned run while striking out 10. At the plate Fults had two hits and three RBIs.
Beryln Grossman had a triple and double with teammate Gabby Nichols hitting triple.
Other hits were by Kaylee Paul, Addison Hooker and Claire Cannon.
Also adding RBIs were Paul (1), Nichols (1), Cannon (1) and Kenzie King (1).
Scoring runs were Paul (2), Nichols (2), Hooker (2) and Grossman (1).
In Friday’s win, the Lady Panthers scored 14 runs in the second inning to break open the game.
Anistyn Foster threw five innings, allowing two hits and two runs with 10 strikeouts.
Nichols was 5 for 7 with eight RBIs while hitting for the cycle.
Cannon was 4 for 5 with five RBIs. She had three singles and a double.
Teagan Graul and Nichols each belted home runs with triples by Grossman and Nichols. Doubles were by Fults, Hooker, Nichols and Kylie Pate.
Paul had three hits with two base knocks from Grossman, Graul and King. Lanie May added a single.
Others driving in runs were Paul (4), Graul (4), Grossman (2), Hooker (1), Fults (1), Pate (1) and Matti Nix (1).
Scoring runs were Grossman (6), Nichols (6), Paul (4), Hooker (4), King (4), Fults (3), Pate (3), Cannon (2), Graul (2), Emery Downing (1) and May (1).