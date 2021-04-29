MELISSA — Chanlee Oakes belted a home run and Sage Hoover struck out 16 as the Rains LadyCats defeated Gunter 12-0 on Thursday in Game 1 of a Class 3A best-of-three bi-district series.
Game 2 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
Hoover allowed four hits in blanking the Lady Tigers and did not walk a batter.
Oakes also had a single for Rains (30-1) with Leo Terry contributed two hits. Adding singles were Avery Songer, Mia Caison, Landry Lewers, Sarah Coffman and Hoover.
RBIs were from Terry (2), Songer (1), Oakes (1), Carson (1) and Hoover (1). Scoring runs were Lewers (2), Hoover (2), Zee Hague (2), Terry (1), Songer (1), Oakes (1), Coffman (1), Myiah Garcia (1) and Trista Conforto (1).
Union Grove 20, Cayuga 2
BETHEL — Lainey Ledbetter tossed a two-hitter in leading the Union Grove Lady Lions to a 20-0 win over Cayuga on Thursday in Game 1 of a Class 2A best-of-three bi-district series.
Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Union Grove.
Ledbetter struck out 11 and did not walk a batter.
Ali Yohn led the Lady Lions at the plate with four hits, including a triple and double, along with four RBIs. Mia Rust and Ledbetter each had three hits with Sydney Chamberlain, Gracie Winn and Jolea Robertson adding two hits apiece. One of Robertson's hits was a double. Adding singles were Jocy Saurez and Katelyn Vaughn.
Other RBIs were from Rust (3), Ledbetter (3), Winn (2), Saurez (1), Vaughn (1) and Robertson (1).
Scoring runs were Chamberlain (4), Emily Bible (4), Saurez (2), Vaughn (2), Yohn (2), Rust (1), Chloe Staley (1), Winn (1), Paige Parman (1), Robertson (1) and Daytona Vaughn (1).
Pleasant Grove 6, Henderson 5
MARSHALL — Texarkana Pleasant Grove scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for a 6-5 win in a Class 4A bi-district softball win.
Adi Koller hit an inside-the-park home run with two outs to power the Lady Hawks to victory.
The Lady Hawks advance to meet either Brownsboro or Farmersville in the area round.
Tyesha Mosley and Madeleine Wells had triples for Henderson with Alyssa Perry hitting a double. Other Lady Lions hits were from Jaci Taylor, Charli Bird, Bethany Grandgeorge and Tyesha Mosley.
RBIs for Henderson were from Grandgeorge and Mosley. Scoring runs were Taylor, Bird, Wells, Tyra Mosley and Perry.