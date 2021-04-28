CHINA SPRING — Marissa Perry limited China Spring to four hits as the Rusk Lady Eagles scored a 4-1 win in Game 1 of their Class 4A best-of-three softball bi-district series on Wednesday.
Perry allowed one earned run while striking out one and walking one as the Lady Eagles improve to 18-13.
Faith Long hit a triple and Kennzie Norton added a double to lead the Lady Eagles. Isabel Torres and Callie Lynn each had two hits with singles by Abbie Pepin, Calyssa Boggs and Sarah Boudreaux.
Rusk RBIs were from Lynn (2) and Boudreaux (1) with runs scored by Torres, Pepin, Lynn and Long.
Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday in Rusk. If a third game is needed it will follow the completion of game two.