Rusk 3, Van 0
RUSK — Marissa Perry tossed a six-hit shutout to lead the Rusk Lady Eagles to a 3-0 win over the Van Lady Vandals on Tuesday in a softball game.
Perry struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Emily Etheridge had two hits for Rusk (10-7) with Abbie Pepin and Faith Long adding singles. RBIs were from Etheridge, Madalynn Woodruff and Sarah Boudreaux.
Scoring runs were Etheridge (2) and Long.
Emma Lu Brown-Smith had a double and single for the Lady Vandals with teammate Ava Hopson adding two singles. Skylar Savage and Avery Killough hit singles.
Bullard 5, Canton 3
CANTON — Anistyn Foster tossed seven innings while striking out 17 in leading the Bullard Lady Panthers to a 5-3 victory over Canton on Tuesday.
Claire Cannon had a double and a single with Berlyn Grossman, Hadi Fults and Addison Hooker each had two singles for the Lady Panthers. Other hits were from Gabby Nichols, Kaylee Paul, Teagan Graul and Kylie Pate.
Scoring runs were Grossman (2), Nichols (1), Rylie Jo Garner (1) and Pate (1).
Lottie Adams had a double, single and two RBIs for the Eaglettes with Kori Nicklas, Chelsea Chitty and Raeleigh Strickland adding base hits. Chitty added an RBI.
Scoring runs were Strickland, Katrina Morphis and Adams.
Canton is scheduled to host Grapeland at 6:45 p.m. Friday. Bullard is scheduled to host Van at 2 p.m. Thursday and visit Paris North Lamar at 4 p.m. Friday.
West Rusk 11, Arp 1
NEW LONDON — Lilly Waddell tossed a three-hitter and struck out nine as the West Rusk Lady Raiders scored an 11-1 win over Arp on Tuesday.
Waddell allowed an unearned run and did not walk a batter.
Waddell was also 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. She had a double and two singles.
Jamie Casey had two hits and three RBIs for the Lady Raiders with Piper Morton hitting two singles and Natalie Christy one base hit.
Kyrsten Price and Kaelyn King knocked in runs for West Rusk. Others scoring runs were Amber Cothran (3), Christy (2), Morton (2) and Price (1).
Paige Laird, Kyle Horton and Jasmine Cavazos had hits for Arp. Cavazos had an RBI with Horton scoring the Lady Tigers run.
Harmony 11, MPCH 1
HARMONY — Analese Cano threw a one-hit shutout as the Harmony Lady Eagles scored an 11-1 victory over Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Cano struck out nine and did not walk a batter.
Kinzee Settles hit a home run and a single with three RBIs and scored three runs. Grace Kalenak, Camie Wellborn and Joey Wagner all had two hits apiece. Adding singles were Delaynie Nash, Madi Rhame and Krystin Spence. Other RBIs were from Nash (1), Jenci Seahorn (1), Rhame (1), Kalenack (1), Wellborn (1) and Wagner (1).
Also scoring one run each were Nash, Rhame, Kalenack, Katie Burkham, Wellborn, Wagner and Spencer.
Union Grove 12, Big Sandy 1
UNION GROVE — Jolea Robertson and Ali Yohn each had three hits to help power Union Grove to a 12-1 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday in a District 19-2A softball game.
Katelyn Vaughn was in the circle, tossing six innings while allowing three hits and one unearned run. She struck out 13 and did not walk a batter.
Robertson had two doubles with Emily Calhoun, Jocy Saurez and Gracie Winn all hitting doubles. Adding singles were Yohn (3), Katelyn Vaughn (2), Paige Parman (2), Daytona Vaughn (2), Winn and Robertson.
Yohn had four RBIs. Others Lady Lions with RBIs were Parman (2), Sydney Chamberlain (1), Saurez (1), Katelyn Vaughn (1) and Robertson (1).
Lady Lions scoring runs were Robertson (3), Winn (2), Katelyn Vaughn (2), Saurez (1), Yohn (1), Calhoun (1), Parman (1) and Emily Bible (1).
Daphnie Blavier and Madi Hill had doubles for the LadyCats with Chyler Ponder adding singles. Ponder had an RBI with Hill scoring a run.
White Oak 15, Sabine 0
LIBERTY CITY — Lillian Scalia tossed a one-hitter as the White Oak LadyNecks scored a 15-0 win over Sabine on Tuesday in a District 15-3A softball game.
Scalia stuck out eight and walked one. At the plate she had a double.
Daphne Bogenschutz, Renee Cook and Kelsi Wingo hit triples for the LadyNecks with Bailey Owens and Wingo each had two doubles.
Owens, Wingo and Bogenschutz all had three hits with Larkin Daniels and Cook adding two hits apiece. Emma Purcell contributed a single.
RBIs were from Owens (3), Bogenschutz (3), Cook (3), Wingo (2), Purcell (1), Scalia (1) and Daniels (1). Scoring runs were Wingo (3), Bogenschutz (3), Purcell (2), Daniels (2), Cook (2), Owens (1), Scalia (1) and Dayvia Reed (1).
Callie Sarks had the only hit for the Lady Cardinals.
UG is scheduled to visit Overton at 4 p.m. Friday.
Mabank 16, Kilgore 1
MABANK — Payten Nolen had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-1 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Kallie Beasley hit a triple with Nolan adding two doubles and Carlee Cline and Hannah Hanes hitting two-baggers. Beasley, Presley Green, Hannah Hanes, Hailey Ledbetter and Ashlyn Liles all had two hits. Baylee Sales added a single.
Other RBIs were from Green (3), Cline (3), Ledbetter (2), Hanes (1), Sales (1) and Liles (1). Along with Nolen, Beasley, Green and Hanes each scored three runs with Sales, Ledbetter, Liles and Mackenzie Morgan all scoring one run.
Kerens 16, Frankston 6
KERENS — Madison Brumit had four hits and drove in three runs to lead Kerens to a 16-6 win over the Frankston Maidens.
Emma Combs and Olivia Holt had three hits for the LadyCats. Others with hits were Kenadee Lynch (2), McKenzie Bancroft (2), Leah Greene (2), Raygan Brook (2), Aniya Lawerance (1) and Abbigail Holt (1).
Hitting triples were Combs, Greene and Olivia Holt with doubles by Combs (2), Bancroft, Brumit and Greene.
Brumit, Combs, Greene and Abbigail Holt all knocked in three runs. Brook and Olivia Holt each had RBIs. Scoring runs were Brumit (4), Combs (3), Lawerance (2), Lynch (1), Bancroft (1), Greene (1), Abbigail Holt (1), Brook (1), Olivia Holt (1) and Tiani Hall (1),
Coralyn Happel (triple, single) and Kelsey Sexton (double, single) led the Maidens. Jaccy Dillard added a double with Brianna Looney and Abigail Fletcher had singles.
Frankston had RBIs from Looney, Dillard, Happel and Sexton. Scoring runs were Looney (2), Happel (2), Kasity Staines (1) and Kayla Davis (1).
Rains 3, Grand Saline 0
GRAND SALINE — Sage Hoover allowed only one hit as the Emory Rains LadyCats scored a 3-0 win over Grand Saline Tuesday in a District 12-3A softball game.
Hoover struck out 14 and did not walk a batter.
Kinlee Rumfield pitched well for the Lady Indians, going seven innings and striking out one and walking one. She allowed three unearned runs.
Mia Caison had the only extra base hit, a double for Rains, along with a single. Others with two hits were Leo Terry, Avery Songer, Cambree Oakes and Zee Hague. Caison and Hague had RBIs with Songer, Oakes and Caison scoring runs.
Maddy Bolin had the only hit for GS.
Jacksonville 10, Athens 8
JACKSONVILLE — Grace Abercrombie and Bethany Lavender each belted home runs to power the Jacksonville Maidens to a 10-8 victory over the Athens Lady Hornets.
Jasmine Gallegos had three hits to lead Jville while Trinity Tyler, Abercrombie and Lavender had two hits apiece.
Abercrombie, Lavender, Tyler and Asjia Canady all had doubles. Jasmine Gallegos had three hits with Claire Gill, Riley Todd and Juliana Harwell adding one each.
Abercrombie (3), Lavender (3), Canady (1), Jasmine Gallegos (1), Gill (1) and Tyler (1).
Scoring runs were Todd (2), Abercrombie (2), Kylie McCown (1), Gallegos (1), Tyler (1), Harwell (1), Lavender (1) and Jayden Smith (1).
Bella Rodriguez had three hits for the Lady Hornets with one each from Abby Garcia, Jill Calkins, Brooklyn Cook, Christina Wolverton and Kenzie Hair.
RBIs were from Garcia, Hair, Rodriguez and Wolverton. Scoring runs were Garcia (2), Heidi Holyfield (2), Cae Cae Sneed (1), Wolverton (1), Rodriguez (1) and Hair (1).