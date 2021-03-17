Rains 15, Lone Oak 0
EMORY — Chanlee Oakes tossed a no-hitter to lead the Rains LadyCats to a 15-0 District 12-3A softball win over Lone Oak on Tuesday. Oakes struck out five and walked one.
She was also a star the plate with a grand slam and a double, along with five RBIS and two run scored.
Leo Terry also blasted a home run while driving in four runs and scoring three runs.
Adding hits were Avery Songer, Mia Caison and Madison Reid. Others with RBIs were Songer, Landry Lewers, Sarah Coffman, Carson and Reid.
Also scoring runs were Songer Lewers (2), Chanlee Oakes (2), Ciason (2), Zee Hague (2), Songer (1), Cambree Oakes (1), Reid (1) and Trista Conforto (1).
Grand Saline 1, Prairiland 0
GRAND SALINE — Addie Fisher doubled in Kara Wilson with the winning run in the bottom of the eight as the Grand Saline Lady Indians scored a 1-0 District 12-3A softball win over Prairiland on Tuesday.
Kinlee Rumfield was in the circle for the Lady Indians, throwing eight innings while allowing only one hit. She struck out 15 and walked two.
Maddy Bolin and Rumfield had the other hits for Grand Saline.
Kristen Bridges had the only hit for the Lady Patriots.
McKenna Guest threw seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out 15 and walking four.
Wills Point 32, Fruitvale 12
FRUITVALE — Taylor Dyess drove in five runs to help Wills Point scored a 32-12 win over Fruitvale on Tuesday.
Mauree Comer had three hits while Dyess had two. Lexi Jandrew had a double with singles from Emily Everett, Payton Fugate, Bodie Walchli and Harlee Lowery.
Everett knocked in four runs with Brennay Spencer and Allison McDaniel each driving in three runs. Also driving in runs were Jandrew (2), Charley Johnson (1), Fugate (1), J Cook (1), Skyler Carrico (1), Comer (1) and Lowery (1).
Scoring runs were Spencer (5), Jandrew (4), Comer (4), Everett (3), McDaniel (3), Fugate (3), Lowery (3), Dyess (2), Walchli (2), Johnson (1), Carrico (1) and Jaela Rolland (1).
Hayli Schnick had three RBIs for the Lady Bobcats.