GRAND SALINE — Grand Saline scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh and in the eighth Andie Houser's RBI single brought home Maddy Bolin for the winning run in an 8-7 District 12-3A softball win over Paris Chisum on Tuesday.
Lady Indians pitcher Kinlee Rumfield also struck out seven to reach the 200th strikeout total for her career. She pitched all eight innings and did not walk a batter.
Bolin led Grand Saline with three hits, while Hannah Aaron and Rumfield hit doubles. Adding singles were Houser, Addi Fisher, Bekah Harrington and Hailey Darby.
Along with Houser's RBI, others knocking in runs were Darby (2), Bolin (1), Harrington (1) and Sarah Marshall (1).
Scoring runs were Bolin (3), Aaron (1), Marti Lewis (1), Marshall (1), Kara Wilson (1) and Meagan Block (1).
Peyton Holland led Chisum with three hits, including a triple.
Bullard 17, Chapel Hill 0
BULLARD — Anistyn Foster tossed a five-inning no-hitter as the Bullard Lady Panthers scored a 17-0 win over Chapel Hill on Tuesday in a District 16-4A softball game.
Foster struck out 10 and walked two.
Gabby Nichols led the offensive attack with a 4 for 4 outing, including a home run and triple, with five RBIs.
Also, Teagan Graul was 3 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs.
Foster, Claire Cannon, Hadi Fults, Berlyn Grossman and Addison Hooker all belted doubles.
Grossman, Hooker, Fults and Cannon all had two hits. Adding base knocks were Kaylee Paul and Emery Downing.
Other Lady Panthers with RBIs were Hooker (3), Fults (2), Grossman (1), Paul (1), Cannon (1) and Kylie Pate (1).
Scoring runs were Grossman (3), Nichols (3), Hooker (3), Paul (2), Fults (2), Rylie Jo Garner (1), Lanie May (1), Cannon (1) and Graul (1).
Neches 3, Brook Hill 2
BULLARD — Neches held off a Brook Hill rally to score a 3-2 win in a softball game on Tuesday.
Jessi Sumpter led the Lady Tigers in the circle and at the plate. She pitched a three-hitter, allowing one earned run with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
At the plate, Sumpter had three hits, including a double. Mallory Main, Kourtney Mannix and Lexi Rogers added singles. Gracie Carson knocked in a run with Sumpter, Main and Mannix scoring runs.
Sophia Arno had a triple for the Lady Guard with singles from Callie Bailey and Mollee McCurley. Arno had an RBI with runs scored by Bailey and Arno.
Bailey pitched seven innings, allowing one earned run while striking out eight and walking one.
Troup 10, West Rusk 2
NEW LONDON — The Troup Lady Tigers scored a 10-2 win over the West Rusk Lady Raiders on Tuesday in a District 16-3A softball.
Piper Morton had two hits for the Lady Raiders with a double by Natalie Christy. Singles were by Kaelyn King and Faith Cochran.
Christy had an RBI with Morton and Cochran scoring runs.
Harmony 7, Mineola 0
MINEOLA — Delaynie Nash tossed a three-hit shutout in leading the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 7-0 win over Mineola on Tuesday in a District 13-3A softball game.
Nash struck out eight and walked one.
Analese Cano led Harmony with three hits with Lainie Trimble adding two. Kinzee Settles and Madi Rhame had singles. Settles, Rhame and Joey Wagner knocked in runs.
Scoring runs for the Lady Eagles were Cano (2), Rhame (2), Settles (1), Camie Wellborn (1) and Trimble (1).
Kenleigh Aguirre, Jaycee Smith and Alana Galaz had singles for the Lady Jackets.