NEW CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill pitchers Mikaylie Borel and Gracie Hart combined on a no-hitter as the Lady Bulldogs won over the Tyler High Lady Lions 12-2 on Tuesday in non-district softball.
Borel tossed three innings, allowing two runs (1 earned) while striking out five and walking four. Hart hurled two innings (0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Hannah Clements hit home run and two singles for Chapel Hill, while Kylie Griffin (2 doubles), Mia Marmom (double, single) and Borel (2 singles) each had two hits. Abbie Hart, Gracie Hart and Tierra Borel added singles.
RBIs were from Mikaylie Borel (2), Griffin, Marmom, Clements and Tierra Borel. Scoring runs were Mikaylie Borel (3), Griffin (2), Marmom (2), Abbie Hart (2), Gracie Hart (2) and Clements.
Naija Flamer had an RBI for the Lady Lions with Eryn Flowers and Dy’Niste Lacy scoring runs.
Lacy pitched for Tyler, giving up five earned runs while striking out two.
Tyler (1-3-2) is scheduled to open District 16-5A play on Friday in Huntsville (6:30 p.m.). The Lady Bulldogs are 6-6.
Brook Hill 15, Dallas First Baptist 2DALLAS — Callie Bailey and Mckenna Lovelady combined on a two-hitter as the Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 15-0 win over Dallas First Baptist.
Bailey pitched three innings, allowing one hit while striking out five and not issuing a walk. Lovelady pitched the final two innings, giving up one hit. She struck out three and walked two.
Sophia Arno was 4 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs scored. She had a triple, double and two singles. Maeci Wilson (2 doubles) and Bailey (2 singles) contributed the hit total, along with Mollee McCurley, Neeley Clark and Gabby Garcia.
Other RBIs were from Wilson, McCurley, Clark and Garcia. Also scoring runs were Bailey (3), Wilson (3), Clark (2), Lovelady (1), Landrey McNeel (1) and Selena Nguyen (1).
Bullard 5, Gilmer 2 (9 innings)BULLARD — Berlyn Grossman tripled with one out in the bottom of the ninth as Bullard pushed across three runs for a 5-2 win over Gilmer.
Hadi Fults, Grossman and Addison Hooker all doubled for Bullard, with Hooker adding a single and Fults driving in a run.
Karlye Johnston doubled and Kirsten Waller singled in the loss for Gilmer.
Anistyn Foster struck out 21 and walked two, giving up no earned runs in nine innings for the pitching win. Sarah Phillips worked eight innings for Gilmer, striking out six and walking two.
Elysian Fields 22, Arp 4ARP — Cora Creech highlighted a pair of big innings for Elysian Fields, finishing the day with three hits and eight RBI as the Lady Yellowjackets rolled to a 22-4 District 16-3A win over Arp.
Creech had a two-run double in a four-run first for EF, and then added a three-run home run and three-run double in a 12-run fifth. Trista Bell tripled, singled and drove in three runs, and Mary Frances Ellis had a double, two singles and two RBI. Morgan Shaw finished with two hits, Bryanne Beavers two RBI and Jessica Guilhas and Corrisa McPhail an RBI apiece.
Guilhas struck out three and walked two in three innings, and Creech fanned three with one walk in two innings.
Halie Laird homered and drove in two runs and Kyia Horton doubled and drove in a run for Arp.
Troup 16, Jefferson 3JEFFERSON — Lindsay Davis, Mia Beason and Haylee Priest all homered for Troup, which scored 12 times in the first inning on the way to a 16-3 win over Jefferson.
Beason’s home run was a grand slam, and she finished with three hits and five RBI. Blanton drove in four runs, and Priest and Maddy Griffin had two RBI apiece. Priest struck out four in four innings.
Tierrani Johnson doubled and Caitlyn Thomas drove in a run for Jefferson.
Harmony 7, Winnsboro 0WINNSBORO — Analese Cano struck out five and walked one in a five-hit shutout, Kinzee Settles had three hits, an RBI and a runs scored from the top of the lineup and Harmony blanked Winnsboro, 7-0, in a District 13-3A game.
Cano helped her own cause with two hits and an RBI. Joey Wagner added two hits, Jenci Seahorn two RBI and Delaynie Nash and Grace Kalenak an RBI apiece.
Union Grove 15, Hawkins 5UNION GROVE — Katelyn Vaughn drove in three runs with a couple of hits, Sydney Chamberlain and Jocy Saurez added two RBI apiece and Union Grove rolled to a 15-5 District 19-2A win over Hawkins.
Chamberlain doubled, and Saurez, Bailey Clowers and Mia Rust all had two hits. Jolea Robertson, Ali Yohn, Clowers, Paige Parman and Rust all drove in runs to back a solid pitching outing by Vaughn, who struck out 10 and gave up three earned runs in six innings.
Josie Howard, Sadie Scoggins and Emma Williams all doubled for Hawkins. Gradyn McCrummen had three hits, Emma Williams two RBI and Ryli Williams and Scoggins an RBI apiece. Scoggins struck out six and walked three in the pitching loss.
Mabank 6, Lindale 5MABANK — Payten Nolen drove in three runs with a double and a single, leading Mabank past Lindale, 6-5.
Baylee Sales and Presley Green both doubled, with Kallie Beasley and Green driving in runs. Carlee Clint struck out six and walked one in 6.1 innings for the pitching win.
Dana Woodrum doubled twice, and Emily Myers had two hits and two RBI in the loss for Lindale.
Union Hill 19, Carlisle 4
PRICE — Hailey Hannah belted a grand slam, doubled and drove in seven runs for Union Hill as the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 19-4 District 19-2A win over Carlisle on Monday.
Alex Mitchem added a double and an RBI for Union Hill. Brianna Edwards banged out three hits. Karlie Burns had two hits and an RBI. Aimee Adcock singled and drove in two runs, and Kaylee Willoughby, Haylie Campbell and Trinity Tidball all drove in runs. Mitchem struck out eight, walked one and gave up two earned runs in four innings for the pitching win.