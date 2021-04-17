Bullard 20, Kilgore 1
BULLARD — Hadi Fults belted two home runs and Claire Cannon added a homer as the Bullard Lady Panthers defeated the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs 20-1 on Saturday in a District 16-4A softball game.
Fults drove in five runs and scored three runs. Kylie Pate had four hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Gabby Nichols was 3 for 3 with three doubles, three RBIs and scored two runs for the Lady Panthers. Cannon added three hits, including the homer. She had two RBIs.
Other Bullard hits were by Berlyn Grossman (2), Teagan Graul (2) and Addison Hooker (double).
Adding RBIs were Grossman (2), Hooker (2) and Graul (1). Fults and Cannon each scored three runs with two runs scored by Grossman, Nichols, Graul and Pate. Crossing the plate once each were Kaylee Paul, Rylie Jo Garner, Hooker, Emery Downing, Kenzie King and Matti Nix.
Fults was also in the circle, tossing three innings to get the win. She allowed five hits and one run while striking out five and not issuing a walk. Anistyn Foster threw the final two innings. She did not allow a hit while striking out three with no walks.
Frankston 17, Cayuga 3
CAYUGA — Bri Looney was 5 for 5 with three RBIs to help power Frankston to a 17-3 District 20-2A win over Cayuga on Saturday.
Others with multiple hits from the Maidens were Kaylee Davis (3), Abigail Fletcher (3), Kelsey Sexton (2) and Jacey Dillard (2). Also adding hits were Kasity Staines, Coralyn Happel, Eryn Pryor and Julianna Gould.
Davis had a homer with doubles from Looney (2), Davis (2), Sexton, Staines and Fletcher.
Also knocking in runs for Frankston were Davis (5), Sexton (4), Fletcher (2) and Staines (1).
Scoring runs were Looney (4), Fletcher (4), Davis (3), Gould (2), Sexton (1), Staines (1), Dillard (1) and Pryor (1).
Dillard was in the circle, allowing five runs and three hits while striking out nine.
Alexis Gray hit a home run for the Lady Cats with Madi Mills adding a double. Both Gray and Mills each had singles too. Paige Fowler added a single.
Gray had three RBIs and Mills, Fowler and Gray scored runs.
Rains 14, Paris Chisum 0
PARIS — Sage Hoover struck out eight and allowed two hits as the Rains LadyCats downed Paris Chiusm 14-0 on Saturday in a District 12-3A softball game.
Chanlee Oakes had three hits, including a triple. Contributing two hits apiece were Avery Songer, Mia Caison, Cambree Oakes, Sarah Coffman and Landry Lewers.
Carson and Cambree Oakes each had triples with doubles from Lewers (2) and Songer. Other hits were from Leo Terry and Zee Hague.
Contributing RBIs were Caison (3), Lewers (3), Songer, Chanlee Oakes, Cambree Oakes and Coffman.
Canton 11, Athens 4
ATHENS — Lauren Reid drove in five runs to power the Canton Eaglettes to an 11-4 win over the Athens Hornets on Saturday in a District 14-4A softball game.
Reid had a homer and two doubles. Raeleigh Strickland added a home run and Lottie Adams hit a double. Strickland also had two singles and three RBIs.
Adding singles were Chelsea Chitty, Kaitlin Hall and Jaycee Bullard. Also knocking in runs were Chitty and Bullard. Scoring runs were Reid (3), Jacey Pride (2), Chitty (2), Strickland (2), Payton Bray (1) and Hall (1).
Reid also picked up the win in the circle, allowing three earned runs with six strikeouts.
Aspen Odom had a homer for the Lady Hornets with Brooklyn Cook hitting a double. Cae Cae Sneed, Odom, Cook and Kayleigh Woods each had two hits. Adding singles were Christina Wolverton, Abby Garcia and Jill Calkins.