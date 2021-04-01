BULLARD — Anistyn Foster struck out 11 and allowed one hit as the Bullard Lady Panthers defeated Longview Spring Hill 20-1 on Thursday in a District 16-4A softball game.
Kaylee Paul had three hits — double, two singles — and four RBIs to lead Bullard at the plate. Teagan Graul had three hits as well with two doubles and a single while driving in three runs. Hadi Fults had three singles with two RBIs.
Others with hits for Bullard were by Berlyn Grossman, Addison Hooker, Claire Cannon, Kylie Pate and Kenzie King.
Also knocking in runs were Pate (3), Grossman (2), Hooker (2), Fults (2), Cannon (2), Gabby Nichols (1) and Matti Nix (1).
Scoring runs for Bullard were Fults (4), Graul (3), Grossman (2), Paul (2), Nichols (2), Hooker (2), Pate (2), Cannon (1), King (1) and Nix (1).
Sam Schott had the lone hit for Spring Hill, an RBI double.
Longview 12, Pine Tree 1
LONGVIEW — Reagan Fleet homered, doubled, drove in six runs and earned the pitching win on Thursday as Longview earned a 12-1 victory over crosstown rival Pine Tree in District 15-5A.
Fleet struck out nine, walked two and allowed four hits.
River Hulsey doubled twice, Ciarrianne Fuller added a double and single and Madison Jones and Reagan Rios drove in two runs apiece for the Lady Lobos. KeAdriah Lister, Fuller and Tia Taylor all had two hits, and Taylor and Bailey Quinn drove in a run apiece.
Dalah Montgomery doubled, singled and drove in a run, and Tionna Lewis added two hits for Pine Tree in the loss. Mackenzie Pickard took the pitching loss.
Sulphur Springs 3, Hallsville 0
SULPHUR SPRINGS — Crimson Bryant struck out 14 with no walks, allowing just three hits as Sulphur Springs blanked Hallsville, 3-0.
Danyelle Molina had two hits and Sara Houston one for Hallsville in the loss. Maddie Melton struck out eight, walked two and gave up two earned runs in the pitching loss.
Mount Pleasant 13, Marshall 4
MARSHALL — Paris Beard banged out three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs for Mount Pleasant in a 13-4 District 15-5A win over Marshall.
Jalissa Alvarez added two RBI for the Lady Tigers. BreAsia Hargrave struck out seven for the pitching win.
Caitlyn Ellenburg and Adriana Vences both homered, and Kylie Coleman added a triple in the loss for Marshall. Vences had three hits and drove in two runs. Coleman finished with three hits, and Margaret Truelove chipped in with two hits.
Gilmer 10, Liberty-Eylau 0
GILMER — Emily Watson homered, Melody Larkins drove in three runs and Sarah Phillips was dominant inside the circle for Gilmer in a 10-0 District 15-4A win over Liberty-Eylau.
Phillips struck out 15, walked one and gave up just one hit in six innings. Melody Larkins, Karlye Johnston, Ryleigh Larkins and Karsyn Lindsey all doubled, with Johnston, Lindsey and Reese Couture finishing with two hits apiece and Johnston, Watson and Lindsey driving in runs.
North Lamar 14, Pittsburg 0
PARIS — Jaycie Hall struck out 11 with no walks, allowing just one hit in five innings for North Lamar as the Lady Panthers earned a 14-0 District 15-4A win over Pittsburg.
Hall also doubled, singled and drove in five runs to lead the way offensively for the Lady Panthers.
Daytona Torrey had the lone hit for Pittsburg.
Mabank 5, Athens 3
MABANK — The Mabank Lady Panthers broke a scoreless deadlock with a three-run fifth, and added two insurance runs late in a 5-3 District 14-4A win over Athens.
Baylee Sales struck out four and waked two in 4.1 innings for the pitching win. Katy Brock, Hailey Ledbetter and Payten Nolen all doubled for Mabank, with Nolen driving in two runs.
West Rusk 17, Arp 0
ARP — Lilly Waddell struck out 10 in a five-inning one-hitter, and Natalie Christy tripled, singled twice and drove in five runs to pace the offense for West Rusk in a 17-0 District 16-3A win.
Waddell did not walk a batter and was staked to a 9-0 lead before she ever stepped into the circle.
Piper Morton homered, singled, drove in a run, swiped two bases and scored three times from the leadoff spot for West Rusk. Waddell added a hit and four RBI. Macie Blizzard drove in two runs, and Amber Cothran, Krysten Price, Jamie Casey and Kaelyn King all drove in runs.
White Oak 10, Sabine 0
WHITE OAK — Larkin Daniels dominated in the circle, striking out 12, walking none and giving up just one hit in a 10-0 District 15-3A win over Sabine.
Bailey Owens homered and drove in two runs for White Oak. Kelsi Wingo and Lillian Scalia both doubled, with Scalia adding a single and RBI and Wingo finishing with three hits and two RBI. Emma Purcell and Lexi Dodson added tow hits apiece, with Dodson driving in two runs and Nevaeh Ollis and Daniels chipping in with an RBI apiece.
Callie Sparks had the lone Sabine hit.
Ore City 9, Gladewater 6
ORE CITY — Anna Green doubled three times, singled once, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead the Ore City Lady Rebels to a 9-6 District 16-3A win over Gladewater.
Toni Gabaldon added two doubles and two RBI for Ore City. Emily Hoosier doubled and drove in a run. Kaylei Watkins had two hits, and Brynn Richardson chipped in with two RBI. Green struck out eight with no walks in six innings for the win.
Mount Vernon 2, Harmony 1
MOUNT VERNON — Alexa Taylor fanned six with no walks, scattering six hits over seven innings in a 2-1 Mount Vernon District 13-3A win over Harmony.
Natalie Norwood tripled, singled twice and drove in both runs for Mount Vernon. Kamryn Bolin added two hits.
Delaynie Nash homered, and Jenci Seahorn doubled and singled in the loss for Harmony. Analese Cano struck out four, walked none and gave up two earned runs in six innings to shoulder the pitching loss.