HEATH — Hadi Fults’ infield single brought home Gabby Nichols with the winning run as Bullard scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim the game, 6-5, and the series, 2-0, against the North Lamar Pantherettes on Friday night in a Class 4A regional softball quarterfinal.
Bullard (28-4) advances to meet either Van Alstyne or Venus next week in the Region II semifinals. North Lamar ends its season at 32-5-1.
For most of the game it appeared the two squads may have to play again on Saturday. North Lamar led from the first inning (3-0) and 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh.
Berlyn Grossman led off the seventh with an infield single, followed by a single to left by Kaylee Paul. Both runners moved up on the throw. Nichols then bunted to reach first and drive in Grossman to pull the Lady Panthers within 5-4. Paul advance to third on the play.
Addison Hooker’s fielder’s choice grounder to third knocked in Paul to tie the game at 5-5 and Nichols advanced to third. That brought up Fults who drove in Nichols for the game-winner.
Paul and Claire Cannon led Bullard with three hits each. Cannon had two doubles and a single. Grossman had two hits (triple, single) with Kenzie King adding a double. Teagan Graul also had a single.
Others driving in runs were Paul, Cannon and King. Scoring runs were Grossman (2), Paul (2), Nichols (1) and Cannon (1).
Anistyn Foster hurled the final 5⅔ innings in the circle, getting the win by allowing two hits and an unearned run while striking out nine and walking one.
Karsyn Iltis (double, single) and Macy Richardson (2 singles) led the Pantherettes with two hits each, while McKenzie Dickson had a singel and two RBIs. Noel Rainey and Emma Layton added hits.