BULLARD — Callie Bailey belted a home run to help Brook Hill to a 13-2 win over Grace Community on Tuesday in a TAPPS District 2 Division II baseball game.
Mckenna Lovelady had a triple with two singles by Landrey McNeel. Other hits were from Sophia Arno and Neeley Clark.
Bailey, Arno and Lovelady each had three RBIs with Clark and Grace Yeager knocking in one apiece.
Scoring runs were Bailey (3), Arno (2), McNeel (2), Maeci Wilson (1), Mollee McCurley (1), Presley Mizell (1) and Yeager (1).
Bailey threw five innings, allowing five hits and two runs. She struck out nine and walked one.
Mia Turner had two hits for the Lady Cougars with Grace Sutton hitting a triple. Rylan Lafaitt and Brianna Redding each had singles.
Sutton and Redding each had RBIs with Turner and Sutton scoring the runs.