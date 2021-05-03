BULLARD — Maeci Wilson and Neeley Clark each drove in four runs to power the Brook Hill Lady Guard to a 15-0 win over Fort Worth Christian on Monday in a TAPPS Division II softball area playoff game at Schwab Field.
The Lady Guard (11-4-1) advances to meet either Grace Community or Carrollton Prince of Peace later this week in regionals.
Wilson had a triple, along with a single, while Clark had a double and single as did Sophia Arno.
Mollee McCurley led Brook hill with three hits with Landrey McNeel and Grace Yeager adding singles.
Other RBIs were from Arno (2), McCurley (2), Callie Bailey (1) and Mckenna Lovelady (1).
Bailey scored three runs with two each by Arno, Wilson, McCurley, Presley Mizell and Clark. Lovelady and Gabby Garcia each crossed the plate once.
Lovelady was in the circle, tossing four innings while allowing four hits and striking out four.