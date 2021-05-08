BULLARD — Mckenna Lovelady tossed a one-hitter as the Brook Hill Lady Guard scored a 10-0 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace to win their softball regional on Friday at Schwab Field and earn a berth in the TAPPS Division II state softball tournament.
Brook Hill (12-4-1) advances to the Final Four on May 14-15 at Waco ISD Softball Complex.
Lovelady struck out nine and walked on batter in the six-inning game.
Three Lady Guard players had three hits apiece — Lovelady (2 doubles, single), Callie Bailey (2 doubles, triple) and Maeci Wilson (3 singles).
Mollee McCurley (triple, single) and Sophia Arno (double, single) each had two hits with Neeley Clark and Grace Yeager adding singles.
Lovelady had three RBIs with Arno and Wilson each driving in two runs. Bailey, McCurley and Landrey McNell had an RBI apiece.
Wilson scored four runs and was followed by Bailey (2), Arno (2), Lovelady (1) and Clark (1).
Bullard earns area title
MABANK — Bullard rallied twice and then held off Mabank, 11-9, on Friday to sweep the Class 4A area softball series.
Bullard trailed 3-0 before putting up five runs in the fourth inning. Mabank retook the lead, 6-5, before Bullard scored six in the sixth for an 11-6 advantage. Mabank scored three in the seventh, but Bullard held on.
Gabby Nichols knocked in five runs for Bullard, with a triple and a double.
Berlyn Grossman (double, 2 singles) and Kaylee Paul (3 singles) each had three hits with Claire Cannon adding two doubles and Addison Hooker adding a two-bagger.
Grossman and Cannon each had two RBIs with Hooker driving in one.
Grossman, Paul and Nichols each scored two runs, while Hooker, Hadi Fults, Cannon, Kenzie King and Rylie Jo Garner scored one apiece.
Kallie Beasley, Hannah Hanes and Chloe Holland each had two hits for Mabank with Hailey Ledbetter adding a triple. Carlee Cline and Payten Nolen and Mackenzie Morgan each drove in two runs each.
Bullard advances to meet Paris North Lamar next week in the regional quarterfinals. North Lamar won the series with Canton, 2-1 (6-7, 15-1, 5-1).
Hallsville sweeps Red Oak
DUNCANVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats continued to punish the softball, closing out a sweep of a Class 5A area playoff series with a 22-2 win over Red Oak on Saturday.
Hallsville outscored Red Oak 40-2 in the two games, rolling to an 18-0 win in the opener on Friday.
In Saturday’s game, the Ladycats held a slim 2-0 lead after three innings before scoring four times in the fourth. Hallsville added two in the sixth, and then erupted for 14 runs in the top of the seventh.
Makayla Menchue homered twice and drove in three runs on Saturday, giving her three home runs and seven RBI in the two games. Maddie Melton homered, doubled, singled and drove in six runs on Saturday, and Danyelle Molina also went deep, adding a triple and driving in two runs.
Sara Houston, who had three doubles on Friday, doubled twice in Saturday’s game. Jaryn Nelson added two doubles, a single and two RBI. Anahi Ramirez doubled twice and drove in three runs. Kammie Walker had a double, single and two RBI, and Alayna McGrede and Abby Dunagan both drove in runs.
Melton earned the pitching win, striking out six, walking three and giving up two earned runs on three hits in seven innings.
West Rusk wins series
HALLSVILLE — After dropping the opening game of the series on Friday, the West Rusk Lady Raiders won twice on Saturday to earn a Class 3A area playoff series win over Harmony.
The Lady Raiders won 6-2 to tie the series and then advanced to the next round with a 7-4 win.
In the 7-4 win, Natalie Christy doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and Piper Morton tripled and plated one run for the Lady Raiders. Macie Blizzard added three hits, and Amber Cothran contributed an RBI.
Lilly Waddell struck out nine, walked one and gave up two earned runs.
Madi Rhame had a double, Jenci Seahorn and Knizee Settles two hits apiece and Rhame an RBI in the loss for Harmony. Analese Cano struck out five and walked one in the pitching loss.
In the 6-2 win, Morton launched a pair of home runs and drove in five runs from the leadoff spot in the order. Christy tripled once and singled twice, and Jamie Casey and Kaelyn King both doubled. Christy had three hits, and Lilly Waddell drove in a run. Waddell fanned nine with no walks, giving up one earned run in seven innings of work in the circle.
Cano doubled and drove in a run, Settles had two hits and Joey Wagner added an RBI for Harmony. Delaynie Nash struck out 10 and walked six in the pitching loss.
On Friday, the Lady Eagles built a 6-2 lead and held on for a 6-5 win.
Cano worked a complete game in the circle for Harmony, striking out eight, walking one and giving up two earned runs.
Lainie Trimble tripled, and Seahorn and Joey Wagner both drove in runs for Harmony.
Union Grove wins series
MARSHALL — The Union Grove Lady Lions rebounded from a series-opening loss on Friday to earn a pair of wins on Saturday and claim the program’s first area championship — knocking off Linden-Kildare 9-8 in the deciding game after staying alive with an 18-5 win.
In the 9-8 win, Sydney Chamberlain and Mia Rush both doubled, and Katelyn Vaughn had three hits and three RBI for UG. Jocy Saurez had two hits and an RBI, Lainey Ledbetter a single and two RBI, Jolea Robertson two hits and Chamberlain an RBI. Vaughn earned the pitching win, striking out three and walking three in four innings. Ledbetter fanned two in three innings.
Kaycee Neville had three RBI, and Hayley Mason and Cambree Kerr had two hits apiece in the loss for Linden-Kildare.
In the 18-5 win, Saurez had two triples, a double and four RBI and Ledbetter doubled, singled and drove in four runs for the Lady Lions. Rust added two hits and two RBI, Chamberlain a single, double and three RBI, Ali Yohn three hits, Vaughn two hits, Gracie Winn and Robertson two hits and an RBI apiece and Paige Parman an RBI. Vaughn was again the winning pitcher, striking out a couple in five innings.
Kerr doubled and singled in the loss for LK, and Hannah Brown added two hits and an RBI.
TROUP 2, MOUNT VERNON 0: MOUNT VERON — Lindsay Davis struck out 16 with one walk, giving up just one hit in a complete game as Troup notched a 2-0 win over Mount Vernon at LeTourneau University.
Chloie Haugeberg doubled and Karsyn Williamson and Davis drove in runs for Troup.