Mckenna Lovelady and Callie Bailey combined on a three-hitter to lead Brook Hill to a 12-0 win over Grace Community on Monday in a TAPPS District 2 Division II softball game.
Lovelady pitched three innings, allowing two hits while striking out three. Bailey hurled the final two innings, giving up one hit and striking out five.
Bailey also had three doubles and an RBI while scoring three runs. Mollee McCurley belted a solo home run and added a single, plus scoring three runs.
Others adding hits for the Lady Guard were Landrey McNeel (2), Sophia Arno (1), Maeci Wilson (1) and Grace Yeager (1).
Also knocking in runs were Arno (2), Wilson (1), Lovelady (1), Presley Mizell (1) and Gabby Garcia (1).
Scoring runs were Arno (2), Wilson (1), Lovelady (1), McNeel (1) and Yeager (1).
Singles by the Lady Cougars were Rylan Lafaitt, Mia Turner and Makayla Cauley.
Harmony 11, Winnsboro 1
HARMONY — Analese Cano threw a two-hitter in leading Harmony to an 11-1 District 13-3A win over the Winnsboro Lady Raiders on Monday.
Cano tossed five innings, allowing an unearned run while striking out four and not issuing a walk.
Cano, along with Madi Rhame, belted home runs.
Joey Wagner had three hits to pace the Lady Eagles with Delaynie Nash adding a double and single. Rhame added a single, along with Kinzee Settles, Jenci Seahorn and Grace Kalenak.
Cano had three RBIs, followed by Wagner, Seahorn and Kalenack with two each. Nash also knocked in a run.
Scoring runs were Nash (3), Settles (2), Cano (2), Rhame (1), Wagner (1), Seahorn (1) and Winnie Sanchez (1).
Faith Acker and Alyssa Stansbury each had hits for the Lady Raiders with Faith Sechrist scoring the run. Acker drove her in.