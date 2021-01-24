LONGVIEW — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders finished the Longview Soccer Tournament with a 6-2 win over Mount Pleasant on Saturday.
Deanna Zarcone had a hat trick. Kyleigh D’Spain, Jenna Barnes and Lexie Thedford also scored a goal.
Ella Rose Embry had two assists. Thedford, D’Spain and Jenna Barnes also had an assist.
Thedford, Embry and Zarcone were all selected to the All-Tournament team.
Legacy JV-White defeated Mount Pleasant 6-0 with two goals by Kaylee Honea and a goal apiece by Ale Baldaras, Chloe Murlin and Sofia Williams
Legacy JV-Red lost to Nacogdoches 2-1. Tiffany Gurrusquieta had the goal.
The Lady Raiders (12-3-1) open District 10-6A play on Tuesday, traveling to Mesquite Horn for a 7:15 p.m. match. Legacy will be home on Friday, hosting North Mesquite at Red Raider Field (7:15 p.m.).
RED RAIDERS
The Red Raiders (8-1) scored a 2-1 win over Richardson Pearce on Friday.
Angel Barrera scored after picking off a defender. Pearce scored an own goal off an errant back pass caused by pressure from Christian Baxter.
The Red Raiders squad open league play on Tuesday as well, hosting Mesquite Horn at 7:15 p.m. at Red Raider Field.
TYLER HIGH
The Tyler High Lady Lions (3-6) play host to Pittsburg on Tuesday at 6 p.m. (THS Main Field). The Lady Lions are also at home on Friday, hosting Texas High at 7 p.m. Tyler opens District 16-5A at 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at Huntsville.
The Lions competed in the Goonville Tournament at Forney's City Bank Stadium. They dropped three matches by one goal — 2-1 to West Mesquite, 3-2 to Garland and 2-1 to Sachse.
Tyler (5-11-2) is scheduled to meet The Woodlands at 5:45 p.m. on Friday in Crockett and open District 16-5A play on Feb. 5 against Huntsville at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.