BULLARD — Ivan Ruiz had a hat trick as the Bullard Panthers defeated Gladewater 10-0 on Friday in a District 13-3A soccer match at Panther Stadium.
Ruiz put Bullard up 2-0 with two goals inside the six-yard box on assists from Noah Hill. The Panthers went up 4-0 at halftime as Hill and Jonathan Doroteo scored goals.
In the second half, Landon Jackson on a assist from CJ Baker found the net from just outside the box.
Minutes later, Baker made it 6-0 on a deflection from outside the 18-yard box. The Panthers went up 7-0 when Gage Acker put in a header off a long cross from Luis Ruiz.
Ivan Ruiz completed the hat trick on a penalty kick for an 8-0 lead. Luis Ruiz added a goal from the left side and Nolan Conner topped off the scoring with a goal in the top right corner.
Scoring goals were Ivan Ruiz (3), Hill (1), Jackson (1), Acker (1), Doroteo (1), Luis Ruiz (1), Baker (1) and Conner (1)
Assists were from Hill (2), Baker (2), Ivan Ruiz (1) and Luis Ruiz (1).
Bullard is scheduled to visit Mineola at 7:15 Tuesday. Gladewater is slated to host Tyler Cumberland Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Lindale 4, Grand Saline 2
GRAND SALINE — Will Locknane scored two goals to help lead the Lindale Eagles to a 4-2 win over Grand Saline on Friday in a District 13-4A soccer match on Carter Elliott Field at Indian Memorial Stadium.
Izac Perez and Griffin Cook also scored the Eagles.
Lindale is scheduled to visit Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Grand Saline is slated to host Van at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.