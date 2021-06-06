ace

Hole-In-One

David Kurtz

David Kurtz made a hole-in-one on May 30 at Hollytree Country Club.

Kurtz, using a 9-iron, aced the 160-yard No. 11 hole.

Bob Kurtz witnessed the ace.

Pete McCarty Tournament

Date: June 5-6

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

Championship Flight —1, Bryan Baker-JR Ault, 117; 2, Ryan Slaughter-Jonathan Hill, 122; *3, Dean Brown-Cameron Brown, 123; 4, (tie) Jason Shirey-Jared Niles, 123; Peyton Hugghins-Jamey Scruggs, 123.

First Flight — 1, Matt Cassell-Trey Lively, 126; 2, Davis Foster-Chris Johnson, 129; 3, (tie) Spenser Ellis-Kent Lambeth, 130; Kyle Rutherford-Clay Vance, 130.

Second Flight — 1, Kevin Childress-JK Hamilton, 129; 2, Cody Caraway-Jimmy Malik, 130; 3, Kent Power-Les Morris, 132.

Third Flight — 1, (tie) Kenny Hart-Will Weston, 141; Ray Burcham-Jerry Bettinger, 141; Rex Swinney-J. Seeber, 141.

Fourth Flight — 1, Tracey Ainsworth-Jace Ainsworth, 139; 2, (tie) Richie Moss-Gary Lee, 144; Kevin Bruney-Al Leach, 144.

*won playoff

HAWL Nine-Hole WGA

Date: June 4

Game: Scramble

Course: West

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

1, Frances Stanfield, Sarah Paulsen Donna Harper, 40; 2, Karen Hallmark, Pam Jones, Deb Hill, 42.

 
 

