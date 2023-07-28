golf ball

Hole-In-One

Steve Muller

TROUP — Steve Muller made his first hole in one on July 25 at Hilltop Country Club.

Muller, using an 8-iron, aced the 118-yard No. 1 hole.

It was his first ace.

---

HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday

Date: July 25

Game: Low Gross/Low Net

Courses: Central, West 

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Tanna Stanley; 2, Mary Anne McKenzie. Net: 1, Pam Graves.

President’s Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Betty Thompson, Tina Gumber; 3, Theresa Sockwell. Net: 1, Wendy Melser; 2, Kay Murphy.

Putts — 1, Tina Gumber, 33.

Birdies — West No. 4: Joel Robinson.

---

Hilltop Senior Scramble

Date: July 25

Hilltop Country Club, Troup

1, John Covington, Tim Veirgever, Stanley Glass, Gil Weston, Dwayne West.

Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Steve Muller, hole-in-one; No. 12: John White, 315 inches.

---

Summer Sizzler

Hollytree Senior Men's Golf Association

Format: Total Stableford point quota 

Date: July 27

Hollytree Country Club, Tyler

First Flight — 1, Scott Arnold-George McMann, plus 7; 2, Dewayne Stephens-Jay Pirtle, plus 6.

Second Flight — 1, Larry Hargett-Jack Purl, plus 6; 2, Walter Lindsey-Darrell Chase, minus 2.

Closest to the Pins — No. 4: Chuck Manz; No. 6: Dewayne Stephens; No. 8: Dave Anderson; No. 11: Scott Arnold.

Longest Made Putt — No. 13: Wayne Carter.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed