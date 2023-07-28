Hole-In-One
Steve Muller
TROUP — Steve Muller made his first hole in one on July 25 at Hilltop Country Club.
Muller, using an 8-iron, aced the 118-yard No. 1 hole.
It was his first ace.
---
HAWL 18-Hole WGA Playday
Date: July 25
Game: Low Gross/Low Net
Courses: Central, West
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Tanna Stanley; 2, Mary Anne McKenzie. Net: 1, Pam Graves.
President’s Flight — Gross: 1, (tie) Betty Thompson, Tina Gumber; 3, Theresa Sockwell. Net: 1, Wendy Melser; 2, Kay Murphy.
Putts — 1, Tina Gumber, 33.
Birdies — West No. 4: Joel Robinson.
---
Hilltop Senior Scramble
Date: July 25
Hilltop Country Club, Troup
1, John Covington, Tim Veirgever, Stanley Glass, Gil Weston, Dwayne West.
Closest to the Hole — No. 1: Steve Muller, hole-in-one; No. 12: John White, 315 inches.
---
Summer Sizzler
Hollytree Senior Men's Golf Association
Format: Total Stableford point quota
Date: July 27
Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
First Flight — 1, Scott Arnold-George McMann, plus 7; 2, Dewayne Stephens-Jay Pirtle, plus 6.
Second Flight — 1, Larry Hargett-Jack Purl, plus 6; 2, Walter Lindsey-Darrell Chase, minus 2.
Closest to the Pins — No. 4: Chuck Manz; No. 6: Dewayne Stephens; No. 8: Dave Anderson; No. 11: Scott Arnold.
Longest Made Putt — No. 13: Wayne Carter.